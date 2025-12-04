Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

The research laboratory of the Dravet Syndrome Foundation, located in the UMH Science Park. PCUMH

Dravet Syndrome Foundation Wins Somos Pacientes Award for PCUMH Laboratory

The organisation receives over 3,000 votes and national recognition for pioneering research in rare diseases

Ismael Martínez

Elche

Thursday, 4 December 2025, 11:15

Dravet Syndrome Foundation has been honoured in the XI edition of the Somos Pacientes Awards, thanks to its research laboratory located in the Miguel Hernández University Science Park (PCUMH) in Elche. The organisation has been recognised as the "User's Preferred Initiative", after receiving over 3,000 votes registered through the Somos Pacientes website.

The award, organised by Farmaindustria, includes a financial grant of 3,000 euros and acknowledges the commitment of associations that directly promote scientific projects aimed at improving the understanding and treatment of diseases.

The scientific director of the Foundation, Simona Giorgi, highlighted the importance of this recognition: "This award not only fills us with pride due to its significance, but also encourages us to continue working for research and improving the quality of life for families affected by Dravet syndrome."

Dravet Syndrome Foundation receives the "User's Preferred Initiative" award at the 2025 Somos Pacientes Awards. PCUMH

The Foundation's research laboratory, inaugurated last year at the PCUMH, has been a milestone for the organisation. Thanks to its opening, the Foundation has become one of the first patient organisations for a rare disease to lead its own scientific space. From these facilities, the research team works to deepen the understanding of Dravet Syndrome, also known as Severe Myoclonic Epilepsy of Infancy.

The main objective is to advance towards more effective treatments, develop open-access tools to facilitate research, and ultimately find a cure that improves the quality of life for patients and their families. The Foundation emphasises that these advances would be impossible without social support and initiatives that recognise the importance of research in rare diseases.

