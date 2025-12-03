Daring Rescue in Marina Alta

Tere Compañy Martínez Alicante Wednesday, 3 December 2025, 21:00 Comenta Share

Firefighters from the Alicante Provincial Fire Consortium (CPBA) rescued a 50-year-old hiker on Wednesday who suffered a suspected ankle fracture and an open wound with bleeding while trekking in Serra de Migdia, Els Resingles.

The alert was received at 17:11, and the operation concluded at 18:37. The Mountain Rescue Group (GER) and the Alpha 01 rescue helicopter unit arrived at the scene. After locating the injured, firefighters descended to his position, provided initial medical care, and the unit's doctor applied a splint. Subsequently, the hoist system was used to lift him to the helicopter.

At nightfall, upon returning to the San Vicente station, the hiker was transferred to a Basic Life Support (BLS) service for continued medical assistance.

The swift action of the Provincial Fire Consortium, combining mountain rescue techniques and medical assistance, ensured the safety of the affected individual and his transport under optimal conditions.