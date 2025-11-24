Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

The 'Costa Pacifica' will feature a new Mediterranean route departing from Alicante in 2026. TA

A New Cruise to Depart from Alicante Starting April 2026

The new route departs from the port and covers much of the Mediterranean: La Spezia, Rome, Marseille, and Palma

José Vicente Pérez Pardo

Alicante

Monday, 24 November 2025, 12:10

Comenta

Alicante is increasingly recognized as a destination and departure point in the cruise sector. The port receives more and more ships filled with tourists, who disembark to spend a few hours in the capital. 2025 will conclude as a record year for cruise arrivals, with 104 cruises bringing 250,000 passengers and generating over 64 million in economic impact, according to the Cruise Association. And 2026 promises to be even better with 114 stops and 300,000 passengers.

The average spending per cruise stop in Alicante is 80.18 euros. However, the departure of cruises from the city's port is more interesting, as it adds at least one night in a hotel or accommodation to the hospitality expenses. Spending multiplies to 319.36 euros for those departing from the city's home port. Currently, there is already a cruise base, along with others departing from the capital's docks. In total, there were 20 in 2024, with a new route set to depart from Alicante starting April 2026.

Costa Cruises strengthens its commitment with the arrival of the 'Costa Pacifica', which from April 15, 2026, will offer alternate embarkations and disembarkations from Alicante and Valencia.

The proposal will allow travelers to enjoy an 8-day itinerary embarking and disembarking directly in Alicante or Valencia depending on the week of departure. With iconic Mediterranean destinations and no need for flights, "the experience becomes even more accessible," the company highlights. Additionally, Costa Cruises will offer free buses to Valencia when the embarkation or disembarkation takes place in Alicante, and vice versa, facilitating connectivity between both ports.

La ruta

The Costa Pacifica itinerary offers a selection of Mediterranean destinations that combine culture, history, and lifestyle: from Alicante, it travels to monumental Rome, passing through La Spezia, Savona, Marseille, and Palma. "Each stop offers a different experience, designed to enjoy the rhythm and vitality of southern Europe," they indicate.

The 'Costa Pacifica' "combines the cheerful spirit of music with the elegance of Italian design," the company states. Restaurants full of flavor, live shows, panoramic pools, and a spa with sea views create a perfect setting to relax and enjoy the journey. The ship's sound design, present on every deck, accompanies the passenger and adds a distinctive touch throughout the voyage.

