Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Recreation of La Torreta Park. A. A.

Climbing Wall, Zip Line, Stage, and Nine Slides: The New Park at Pau 2

The City Council has awarded the construction of this green area of over 20,000 square metres to Imesapi, with a budget of 3.3 million euros and a six-month completion deadline.

Óscar Bartual Bardisa

Alicante

Saturday, 22 November 2025, 10:35

Comenta

The Alicante City Council has unblocked the construction of the large La Torreta park, located in Pau 2. A green and recreational space of over 20,000 square metres situated between Isla de Corfú and Deportista Isabel Fernández avenues. The council has awarded the works to Imesapi, which will have a six-month deadline and a cost of 3.37 million euros.

The project includes a large park with a stage and bleachers, three children's areas with a 28-metre zip line, nine large slides, and even a sports area with a calisthenics zone, climbing wall, and petanque courts. Additionally, a large number of hedges and trees will be planted in the area.

This new park consists of a large green area of varying heights connected by large slides. The City Council highlights "the great quantity and variety of recreational and sports entertainment spaces it will house, including a stage with bleachers for all kinds of outdoor events."

The green area will feature three children's areas with inclusive games such as walkways for people with reduced mobility, tactile and sound panels, and adapted swings. A large 28-metre zip line and up to nine slides will also be installed on the park's slopes, separating its terraces and creating an alternative route for the little ones.

Related News

The Pau 2 park now has a builder: Alicante prepares to unveil its new green lung with a zip line and giant slides

The Pau 2 park now has a builder: Alicante prepares to unveil its new green lung with a zip line and giant slides

The new five-million loan from Alicante will fund works in Las Cigarreras, La Torreta, Playa de San Juan, and the new Command Post

The new five-million loan from Alicante will fund works in Las Cigarreras, La Torreta, Playa de San Juan, and the new Command Post

These slides connect the upper viewpoint with the rounded gravel pit where the zip line is located, offering a playful experience that enriches the park's route and provides a fun transition between the different levels of the terrain. Additionally, climbing ropes will be placed parallel to the lateral slopes of the slides, allowing ascents by climbing them.

But the park is not just for children. A large part of the area will be dedicated to sports facilities, located at the southwest entrances. The facilities include amenities such as a calisthenics area, a circuit of biosaludable exercises, petanque courts, a climbing wall, and others, promoting a healthy lifestyle among visitors.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

For the planting of trees and hedges in the park, a distribution has been planned to highlight the diversity of the spaces, organising the species according to colour, flowering season, and compatibility. The intention is for the garden to offer a changing visual journey, where each area is characterised by a predominant colour in its flowering, creating a dynamic and aesthetically rich environment throughout the year.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 La Aemet vuelve a activar la alerta amarilla en Alicante: lista de municipios con aviso
  2. 2 Cambios en casi 30 paradas del autobús de Alicante: nuevos recorridos y ajustes en varias líneas por una carrera
  3. 3 Choque térmico en Alicante: la provincia pasa de -2,4 grados a doce en apenas 16 kilómetros
  4. 4 Alicante se baña en tonos champán con el encendido de las luces de Navidad más brillantes de la historia
  5. 5 Agenda de la Navidad de Alicante: más de 100 planes, espectáculos, ferias, belenes, conciertos y cabalgatas hasta enero
  6. 6 Detenida en Alicante una gestora que desvió 800.000 euros de los planes de ahorro de una treintena de asegurados: así vació sus cuentas
  7. 7 La masa de aire ártico trae el invierno antes de tiempo a Alicante con temperaturas bajo cero en el interior
  8. 8 Silencio en estas calles: mapa de la nueva ZAS en el casco antiguo de Alicante
  9. 9 Así es la nueva aplicación que usa la IA para evitar atascos y encontrar aparcamiento en Alicante
  10. 10 El aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche suma otra nueva ruta a Alemania

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Climbing Wall, Zip Line, Stage, and Nine Slides: The New Park at Pau 2

Climbing Wall, Zip Line, Stage, and Nine Slides: The New Park at Pau 2