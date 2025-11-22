Climbing Wall, Zip Line, Stage, and Nine Slides: The New Park at Pau 2 The City Council has awarded the construction of this green area of over 20,000 square metres to Imesapi, with a budget of 3.3 million euros and a six-month completion deadline.

Óscar Bartual Bardisa Alicante Saturday, 22 November 2025, 10:35

The Alicante City Council has unblocked the construction of the large La Torreta park, located in Pau 2. A green and recreational space of over 20,000 square metres situated between Isla de Corfú and Deportista Isabel Fernández avenues. The council has awarded the works to Imesapi, which will have a six-month deadline and a cost of 3.37 million euros.

The project includes a large park with a stage and bleachers, three children's areas with a 28-metre zip line, nine large slides, and even a sports area with a calisthenics zone, climbing wall, and petanque courts. Additionally, a large number of hedges and trees will be planted in the area.

This new park consists of a large green area of varying heights connected by large slides. The City Council highlights "the great quantity and variety of recreational and sports entertainment spaces it will house, including a stage with bleachers for all kinds of outdoor events."

The green area will feature three children's areas with inclusive games such as walkways for people with reduced mobility, tactile and sound panels, and adapted swings. A large 28-metre zip line and up to nine slides will also be installed on the park's slopes, separating its terraces and creating an alternative route for the little ones.

These slides connect the upper viewpoint with the rounded gravel pit where the zip line is located, offering a playful experience that enriches the park's route and provides a fun transition between the different levels of the terrain. Additionally, climbing ropes will be placed parallel to the lateral slopes of the slides, allowing ascents by climbing them.

But the park is not just for children. A large part of the area will be dedicated to sports facilities, located at the southwest entrances. The facilities include amenities such as a calisthenics area, a circuit of biosaludable exercises, petanque courts, a climbing wall, and others, promoting a healthy lifestyle among visitors.

For the planting of trees and hedges in the park, a distribution has been planned to highlight the diversity of the spaces, organising the species according to colour, flowering season, and compatibility. The intention is for the garden to offer a changing visual journey, where each area is characterised by a predominant colour in its flowering, creating a dynamic and aesthetically rich environment throughout the year.