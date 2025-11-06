Civil Guard intercepts wrong-way driver who travelled 17 kilometres on the AP-7 in Alicante The driver, a 76-year-old British citizen, is under investigation for reckless driving endangering road safety

Alejandro Hernández Alicante Thursday, 6 November 2025, 10:50

Seventy-six-year-old British citizen drove 17 kilometres in the wrong direction on the AP-7 in Alicante province. The Civil Guard intercepted him on the CV-912 road after he exited the motorway at exit 737. The individual is being investigated for a road safety offence for reckless driving, according to the Alicante Command.

The incident occurred on October 18th, around 10:45 PM, when the Traffic Subsector Operations Centre in Alicante (COTA) received a notification from the AP-7 motorway concessionaire's management centre about a white car travelling in the wrong direction on the Cartagena-bound carriageway at kilometre 754. Simultaneously, emergency services 112 received numerous calls from users warning of the severe and unexpected danger.

Immediately, patrols from the Torrevieja and Orihuela Traffic Detachments mobilised, coordinating and heading to the area to locate and intercept the vehicle.

Around 11:00 PM, one of the patrols from the Torrevieja Traffic Detachment managed to locate the vehicle. Despite the officers' warnings through lights, sounds, and loudspeakers, the driver continued in the wrong direction on the left lane of the motorway, forcing several drivers to swerve to avoid a head-on collision.

Eventually, the vehicle exited the motorway at exit 737 and was intercepted by officers on the CV-912 road, having travelled a total of 17 kilometres in the wrong direction.

The wrong-way driver was identified and investigated for a road safety offence, for driving a motor vehicle with manifest recklessness, endangering lives and safety, as outlined in Article 380 of the Penal Code.

The Armed Institute emphasises the importance of paying close attention while driving and always following road signs, especially at motorway entrances and exits, to avoid such situations that could have fatal consequences.