Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente Sánchez compara la acusación de trans contra su mujer con las de las esposas de Macron y Obama
Catalina Iliescu, honorary member of the Romanian Writers' Union. UA

Catalina Iliescu, Honorary Member of the Romanian Writers' Union

The recognition rewards her translation work and commitment to promoting national culture abroad

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Thursday, 30 October 2025, 10:50

Comenta

Professor at the University of Alicante and Vice-Rector of Culture, Sports and University Extension, Catalina Iliescu, has been named an honorary member of the Romanian Writers' Union, her native country.

The Romanian Writers' Union has acknowledged the professor for her work in the translation and international dissemination of the country's literature, as well as her support for its cultural values.

Catalina Iliescu, honorary member of the Romanian Writers' Union. UA

The award was presented by Angelo Mitchievici, Vice President of the entity and Professor of Literature at the Ovidius University of Constanța, in a ceremony held at the University Venue in Alicante City.

Mitchievici, one of the most influential figures in Romanian literary criticism and theory, highlighted Catalina Iliescu's contribution to bringing key voices from her country closer to the Spanish-speaking audience.

Diploma awarded to Catalina Iliescu. UA

After receiving the distinction, Iliescu emphasized the importance of the recognition. "I am very honoured by this distinction and moved by the magnitude of the cultural and human bond".

Follow the TODOAlicante channel on WhatsApp

"Belonging to the same institution as Ana Blandiana or Mircea Cărtărescu and so many personalities I studied in my adolescence literature manuals, and many others I translated or wished to translate, is something dizzying and overwhelming."

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Las Hogueras lanzarán una mascletà en el centro de Alicante este domingo
  2. 2 Precios por las nubes para ver el Elche-Real Madrid: estos son los importes y las zonas disponibles
  3. 3 Arranca la nueva ruta de Vueling entre Alicante y Santander
  4. 4 El Centro 14 de Alicante deja de ser solo para Juventud y acogerá las concejalías desalojadas del Palas
  5. 5 Una redada en un local de ocio de un municipio de Alicante acaba con siete detenidos y actas por drogas y armas
  6. 6 Mazón es recibido por los familiares de las víctimas al grito de «asesino» y «rata cobarde»
  7. 7 Detenido un menor en Alicante por ciberacosar a Ione Belarra con amenazas de muerte
  8. 8 Cuando el cielo se abrió en Valencia: la solidaridad alicantina tras la dana
  9. 9 El Teatro Principal de Alicante se prepara para su mayor reforma en décadas con el cambio de butacas como prioridad
  10. 10 El Rey, en el funeral: «La Reina y yo queremos que lo sepáis: estamos, ahora y siempre, con vosotros»

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Catalina Iliescu, Honorary Member of the Romanian Writers' Union

Catalina Iliescu, Honorary Member of the Romanian Writers&#039; Union