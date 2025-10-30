Catalina Iliescu, Honorary Member of the Romanian Writers' Union The recognition rewards her translation work and commitment to promoting national culture abroad

Professor at the University of Alicante and Vice-Rector of Culture, Sports and University Extension, Catalina Iliescu, has been named an honorary member of the Romanian Writers' Union, her native country.

The Romanian Writers' Union has acknowledged the professor for her work in the translation and international dissemination of the country's literature, as well as her support for its cultural values.

The award was presented by Angelo Mitchievici, Vice President of the entity and Professor of Literature at the Ovidius University of Constanța, in a ceremony held at the University Venue in Alicante City.

Mitchievici, one of the most influential figures in Romanian literary criticism and theory, highlighted Catalina Iliescu's contribution to bringing key voices from her country closer to the Spanish-speaking audience.

After receiving the distinction, Iliescu emphasized the importance of the recognition. "I am very honoured by this distinction and moved by the magnitude of the cultural and human bond".

"Belonging to the same institution as Ana Blandiana or Mircea Cărtărescu and so many personalities I studied in my adolescence literature manuals, and many others I translated or wished to translate, is something dizzying and overwhelming."