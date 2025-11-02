British Man Found Dead on Xàbia Street The body was discovered early in the morning, and the Judicial Police of the Civil Guard in Calpe are investigating the causes.

El municipio Xàbia, en la Marina Alta de Alicante, ha amanecido este domingo con un cadáver en sus calles. Ha sido sobre las 7.45 horas cuando el Centro de Emergencias 112 ha recibido un aviso alertando del hallazgo de una persona aparentemente sin vida sobre una acera.

In the town of Xàbia, located in the Marina Alta of Alicante, a body was found on the streets this Sunday. At approximately 7:45 am, the Emergency Centre 112 received a call reporting the discovery of a seemingly lifeless person on a pavement.

Hasta el lugar se han desplazado unidades de la Guardia Civil, que han confirmado el fallecimiento de un hombre de 50 años y nacionalidad británica.

Civil Guard units arrived at the scene and confirmed the death of a 50-year-old British man.

Los agentes han acordonado la zona mientras se realizaban las primeras comprobaciones y se procedía al levantamiento del cadáver.

The officers cordoned off the area while initial checks were conducted and the body was removed.

El Equipo Territorial de Policía Judicial de Calpe se ha hecho cargo de la investigación para esclarecer las circunstancias del suceso. Por el momento no han trascendido más detalles y se está a la espera de los resultados forenses.

The Territorial Judicial Police Team of Calpe has taken over the investigation to clarify the circumstances of the incident. No further details have emerged yet, and forensic results are awaited.