Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Tossal de l'Asprar. CxB

Benissa Reaffirms Legality of Patmore in Tossal de l'Asprar

The Town Hall Advances with Technical Support for the Urban Project

Todo Alicante

Alicante

Friday, 7 November 2025, 16:41

Comenta

Benissa Town Hall has confirmed that the Patmore urban project, planned in the area of Tossal de l'Asprar, has all the favourable municipal technical reports and complies with current urban and environmental regulations.

The Mayor of Benissa, Arturo Poquet, explained that the plan supporting this action "is not new," as it was approved more than two decades ago by previous municipal corporations. According to him, municipal technicians have confirmed that the project complies with urban and environmental regulations and that it is private property, unrelated to the Town Hall.

"This government acts responsibly, rigorously, and within the law," stated Poquet, who reminded that the council is obliged to grant licenses when projects meet legal requirements, as failing to do so could lead to a crime of prevarication.

The Mayor of Benissa, Arturo Poquet. AB

The mayor added that the Patmore file "continues its course according to the current planning" and emphasized that "protecting Benissa is not about shouting louder, it's about doing things right." "Protecting Benissa is not about shouting louder, it's about doing things right," he affirmed.

Benissa Town Hall Seeks Alternatives to Preserve the Environment

Meanwhile, the council maintains its commitment to preserving the natural environment of Tossal de l'Asprar. In May, all municipal groups unanimously approved a motion to urge the Generalitat Valenciana to acquire the land to conserve it as a natural space.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

As a continuation of this initiative, the mayor has requested a meeting with representatives of the Generalitat and announced that he will invite all political groups of the Town Hall to participate "with transparency and unity." The aim is to find a solution that allows the natural area to be protected without financially compromising the council in the event of possible unfavourable court rulings.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 La Aemet avisa de una tormenta en Alicante durante la tarde de este viernes
  2. 2 La Policía Nacional detiene por ir bebido al conductor que ha provocado un atasco en la avenida del puerto de Alicante
  3. 3 Un policía salva la vida a un menor que iba a lanzarse al vacío en Alicante: «Sé feliz, te deseo lo mejor»
  4. 4 La Navidad ya brilla en Alicante: este municipio será el primero en encender sus luces
  5. 5 Este pequeño municipio de Alicante construirá 30 nuevas viviendas de protección oficial
  6. 6 Cortes de tráfico y desvío de autobuses este domingo en Alicante por la Gran Carrera del Mediterráneo
  7. 7 La Aemet activa la alerta amarilla en varios municipios de Alicante: consulta la lista completa
  8. 8 El Low Festival se va de Benidorm y busca nueva ciudad en Alicante para celebrar su próxima edición
  9. 9 La gripe empieza su escalada: los contagios se cuadruplican en una semana en Alicante
  10. 10 El Hércules quiere que Puch debute la semana que viene y Nico vuelve al grupo

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Benissa Reaffirms Legality of Patmore in Tossal de l'Asprar

Benissa Reaffirms Legality of Patmore in Tossal de l&#039;Asprar