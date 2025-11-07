Benissa Reaffirms Legality of Patmore in Tossal de l'Asprar

Todo Alicante Alicante Friday, 7 November 2025, 16:41 Comenta Share

Benissa Town Hall has confirmed that the Patmore urban project, planned in the area of Tossal de l'Asprar, has all the favourable municipal technical reports and complies with current urban and environmental regulations.

The Mayor of Benissa, Arturo Poquet, explained that the plan supporting this action "is not new," as it was approved more than two decades ago by previous municipal corporations. According to him, municipal technicians have confirmed that the project complies with urban and environmental regulations and that it is private property, unrelated to the Town Hall.

"This government acts responsibly, rigorously, and within the law," stated Poquet, who reminded that the council is obliged to grant licenses when projects meet legal requirements, as failing to do so could lead to a crime of prevarication.

Ampliar The Mayor of Benissa, Arturo Poquet. AB

The mayor added that the Patmore file "continues its course according to the current planning" and emphasized that "protecting Benissa is not about shouting louder, it's about doing things right." "Protecting Benissa is not about shouting louder, it's about doing things right," he affirmed.

Benissa Town Hall Seeks Alternatives to Preserve the Environment

Meanwhile, the council maintains its commitment to preserving the natural environment of Tossal de l'Asprar. In May, all municipal groups unanimously approved a motion to urge the Generalitat Valenciana to acquire the land to conserve it as a natural space.

As a continuation of this initiative, the mayor has requested a meeting with representatives of the Generalitat and announced that he will invite all political groups of the Town Hall to participate "with transparency and unity." The aim is to find a solution that allows the natural area to be protected without financially compromising the council in the event of possible unfavourable court rulings.