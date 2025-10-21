Barcala Emphasises the Importance of Banco Sabadell Maintaining its 'Business Network' in Alicante The city's mayor once again highlights the Catalan entity's commitment to the city and urges the continuation of its office numbers and staff.

Óscar Bartual Bardisa Alicante Tuesday, 21 October 2025, 22:00

Mayor of Alicante, Luis Barcala, personally congratulated the president of Banco Sabadell this Tuesday during his visit to the city. After greeting him with a hug at the doors of the ADDA, the Alicante mayor was responsible for closing the gala of the III and IV Banco Sabadell Foundation Award for Marine Sustainability.

In his speech, Barcala praised the bank for the outcome of this takeover bid "which kept us all on tenterhooks for so many months" and highlighted "The bank's commitment, through its president, to the territory, to the city of Alicante, and to the province."

In this regard, Barcala reaffirmed the necessity for Banco Sabadell to maintain its "business network" in the city of Alicante. "From the very beginning, I have reiterated the demand that, regardless of the outcome, maintain a network of offices and staff."

Barcala emphasised during his speech that this business network of Banco Sabadell "supports SMEs, which are the backbone of our economy." The mayor of Alicante stressed the importance of the bank's office network in Alicante, which serves "both individual and business clients." This was the main appeal of the city's mayor, who made it clear that "they will not be disappointed by the commitment to Alicante."

Banco Sabadell and its "strong" position after the takeover bid

After a year and a half of back and forth due to BBVA's unsuccessful takeover bid for Banco Sabadell, the president of the Catalan bank, Josep Oliu, returned to Alicante, the bank's "adopted city." This time, he did so "very pleased" with the outcome of this failed merger process.

The president noted that "Banco Sabadell is in a much stronger position in Spain; we have emerged strengthened from this operation." Oliu recalled that the bank's project now involves being "a bank of Spain" with a significant presence in regions where the Banco Sabadell brand is established, such as Barcelona, Murcia, Asturias, or Alicante itself, where years ago it established its social headquarters, which again returned to Barcelona a few months ago.