Civil Guard officers at an event held in Alicante. Miriam Gil Albert

AUGC Wins 2025 Guardia Civil Council Elections

The association has become the majority force within the armed institute after garnering 10,240 votes

P.S.

Alicante

Thursday, 30 October 2025, 16:41

Comenta

Unified Association of Civil Guards (AUGC) has won the elections to the Guardia Civil Council 2025 after securing 10,240 votes.

"This support makes us, once again, the majority and reference force in the Guardia Civil, demonstrating that commitment, coherence, and firm defence of professional rights continue to be the path that unites thousands of civil guards across Spain," the entity explains in a press release.

"Imposed Difficulties"

AUGC states that they have had to overcome a series of "difficulties imposed by the General Directorate itself," including the lack of an institutional information campaign, the scarcity of voting points, or the refusal to allow voting from any corporate computer.

They assure that after the elections "a new phase of work begins in the Council, where we will be up to the responsibility you have entrusted to us. We will continue to firmly defend a fairer, modern, and democratic Guardia Civil, at the service of its professionals and the society to which we owe ourselves."

