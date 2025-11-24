Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Urgente Una citación judicial, la pista que perdió en el robo del aire acondicionado de un colegio de Alicante
Arrest of the driver in El Campello. AEC

Arrested for Driving a Truck Without a License or Papers in El Campello, Company Faces Fine Up to 100,000 Euros

Local Police Officers Discover Worker Lacks Permits, Case Opened with Ministry of Labour

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Monday, 24 November 2025, 09:00

Local Police in El Campello have arrested this weekend a delivery company driver who was driving a truck without any personal or professional documentation, and was also in an irregular situation.

It all began during a routine check, when officers stopped the delivery vehicle to identify the driver and verify the mandatory documentation.

However, when asked for a driving license, the delivery man could not present any document, neither a license, nor a contract, nor valid identification, as he was in an irregular situation.

After carrying out the necessary checks, the police confirmed that the man did not have any driving license of any kind, in addition to lacking any accreditation to justify his work activity.

The situation was quickly defined as a crime against road safety, for driving a truck without legal authorization.

The case does not end there, as the Police have also reported that the delivery company will be investigated, as it allegedly provided a professional vehicle to a person without a license or documents, which would constitute a serious offense.

In addition to the criminal proceedings, the police action has led to the opening of a case with the Ministry of Labour to assess the company's labor responsibilities.

According to current regulations, the employer could face a financial penalty ranging from 10,000 to 100,000 euros, a figure that could increase depending on the circumstances detected during the investigation.

Te puede interesar

