Argentina's National Team, Led by Messi, to Hold Open Training Session at Martínez Valero Fans can enter Elche's stadium from 9:30 am to witness the global stars up close this Thursday, November 13th

Ismael Martinez Elche Tuesday, 11 November 2025, 13:20 Comenta Share

Martínez Valero will be adorned in the colours of Argentina this Thursday, November 13th, as the national team holds an open training session ahead of their friendly match against Angola. They are currently staying in the province of Alicante. According to the Argentine Football Association (AFA), the team will gather on the 10th and remain in the area until the 18th, using this base for training, tactical planning, and evaluating new players.

The session will commence at 10:30 am, and fans wishing to attend can do so from 9:30 am, entering through the stadium's main gate, as reported by the AFA.

Entry will be free and on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to security checks established by the organisers. Once inside, the public can sit in the designated stands to watch the world champions train, led by Leo Messi.

The training will serve as a point of contact with the Spanish and Argentinian public residing in the province, who have shown great anticipation since the confirmation of Argentina's presence in Elche.