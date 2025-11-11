Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente La Selección argentina realizará un entrenamiento abierto al público en el Martínez Valero
Argentinian fans watching a match of the national team. AFA

Argentina's National Team, Led by Messi, to Hold Open Training Session at Martínez Valero

Fans can enter Elche's stadium from 9:30 am to witness the global stars up close this Thursday, November 13th

Ismael Martinez

Elche

Tuesday, 11 November 2025, 13:20

Comenta

Martínez Valero will be adorned in the colours of Argentina this Thursday, November 13th, as the national team holds an open training session ahead of their friendly match against Angola. They are currently staying in the province of Alicante. According to the Argentine Football Association (AFA), the team will gather on the 10th and remain in the area until the 18th, using this base for training, tactical planning, and evaluating new players.

The session will commence at 10:30 am, and fans wishing to attend can do so from 9:30 am, entering through the stadium's main gate, as reported by the AFA.

Entry will be free and on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to security checks established by the organisers. Once inside, the public can sit in the designated stands to watch the world champions train, led by Leo Messi.

Follow TODO Alicante's channel on WhatsApp

The training will serve as a point of contact with the Spanish and Argentinian public residing in the province, who have shown great anticipation since the confirmation of Argentina's presence in Elche.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 La Argentina de Messi se instala en la provincia de Alicante
  2. 2 Papelería Eutimio: 90 años de historia en el corazón de Alicante
  3. 3 Los vecinos del PAU 1 de Alicante tienen miedo: botellón y «rituales satánicos» en el parque Juan Pablo II
  4. 4 Locura por ver al Real Madrid en Elche: el club abre la venta general con colas virtuales de más de mil aficionados
  5. 5 Un guardia civil fuera de servicio frustra un robo a un ciclista a plena luz del día en Santa Pola
  6. 6 Malestar en la afición del Hércules por el precio de las entradas para Elda
  7. 7 Estas dos calles de Alicante sufrirán cortes de luz de hasta seis horas
  8. 8 Alicante pondrá en marcha una app para consultar en tiempo real el tráfico y los aparcamientos disponibles
  9. 9 De palacete histórico a espacio de revista: así es el nuevo Centro 14 de Alicante tras las obras
  10. 10 Del bullicio al silencio: la zona de Diputación pierde el pulso comercial del centro de Alicante

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Argentina's National Team, Led by Messi, to Hold Open Training Session at Martínez Valero

Argentina&#039;s National Team, Led by Messi, to Hold Open Training Session at Martínez Valero