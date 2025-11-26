Antibiotics and Glaucoma Treatments Among the Most Scarce Medicines in Alicante Experts agree that there are structural causes behind this phenomenon that are 'difficult to correct in the short term'

Which medicines are the hardest to find in Alicante pharmacies as Christmas approaches? This question is on the minds of many, especially chronic patients for whom taking medication is a daily routine.

The issue of medicine shortages remains prevalent in Spain. According to the Spanish Agency of Medicines and Medical Devices (AEMPS), nearly a thousand presentations are currently affected by supply problems in our country.

A study conducted by the digital pharmacy network LUDA Partners reveals that systemic antibacterial agents (antibiotics) are currently one of the most affected groups. In recent weeks, 11% of the medicines located through the company's technology belong to this group, with Furantoin, used for treating urinary infections, being particularly highlighted.

Secondly, glaucoma treatments account for about 6% of the localisations, with Brimvera leading. Thirdly, medicines for patients with pancreatic insufficiency represent around 5% of the total located products. Within this group, Kreon has become one of the hardest medicines to obtain.

Among the most affected medicines, besides those already mentioned, are Colircusi, Stilnox, and Gabapentin, used for treating various conditions and often part of long-term treatments.

Conversely, diabetes treatments have seen a decrease in reported shortages in pharmacies over the past month, indicating a certain recovery in supply. In this context, Ozempic is no longer the medicine with the most supply issues in Spain.

A widespread problem

The problem also extends to other European countries, especially in chronic and essential treatments, explain LUDA Partners: "It is a shared challenge that tests the responsiveness of European health systems, both nationally and at the community level, and requires coordinated action."

Experts agree that there are structural causes behind this phenomenon that are "difficult to correct in the short term," such as the relocation of much of the production outside the European Union and recurring tensions in the global logistics chain. Added to this are factors like increased demand, price adjustments, or specific regulatory issues.