Sculpture of 'Jesus Consolado'. TA

Alicante to Witness Historic Debut with New 'Jesus Consolado' Image Opening Holy Wednesday 2026

The Brotherhood of Christ of Divine Love and the Marinera to Process with a Third Step, a Sculpture by José María Leal Bernáldez

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Tuesday, 18 November 2025, 18:05

Alicante is counting down the months to one of the most anticipated debuts of its Holy Week. The Brotherhood of Christ of Divine Love and the crowned Virgin of Solitude 'La Marinera' has taken a decisive step towards incorporating 'Jesus Consolado', the new sculptural piece that will open Holy Wednesday 2026.

Representatives from the Secular Institute Ignis Ardens, the Ángel de la Guarda school, and the brotherhood itself have travelled to Seville to view the work, now fully carved, in the workshop of sculptor José María Leal Bernáldez.

This sculpture has been made possible thanks to the altruistic patronage of the Portel Roadeeal family. Ana, the representative and spokesperson, expressed her excitement "because what began as a dream in 2023 when we first saw a clay model, is taking shape in a way that will astonish during its processional parade and will extend the message of that moment inherent to the Passion of Jesus."

According to the artist's timeline, the group will be fully polychromed by December 31. This sculpture will hit the streets of Alicante on April 1, 2026, in the procession of Christ of Divine Love and the crowned Virgin of Solitude 'La Marinera'.

Visit to the Patroness of Alicante

The Virgin of Solitude 'La Marinera' will visit the patroness of Alicante, the Virgin of Remedy, coinciding with the first anniversary of her Canonical Coronation - November 23, 2024, at the Santa Faz sanctuary-monastery. The transfer of the image from the Convent of the Blood Nuns to the Co-Cathedral of San Nicolás is scheduled for Saturday, November 22, at 7 p.m.

Coronation of 'La Marinera'.

Upon the arrival of the procession at Abad Penalva Square, accompanied by a music band, and upon returning to the convent, it will be greeted with the release of two thousand alleluias. These reproduce the moment of the Coronation, by Bishop José Ignacio Munilla; an image with the crowned 'La Marinera', and another depicting the Virgin of Solitude and the Holy Face, on that historic afternoon for the brotherhood presided over by Julio Forner.

The religious ceremony at the Co-Cathedral will be concelebrated by Dean Ramón Egío and the chaplain of the brotherhood, Tomás Bordera. A day later, at the Santa Faz monastery, Chaplain Miguel Ángel Cremades will officiate the mass for the first anniversary of the crowned 'La Marinera'.

