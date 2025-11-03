Alicante Promotes Itself in London: 'We Don't Say 18.00 pm, We Say "It's Still Beach Time"' The city promotes itself with phrases on a large screen in Leicester Square, similar to the banner installed in Madrid's Puerta del Sol.

Tere Compañy Martínez Alicante Monday, 3 November 2025, 16:50

The "Spain Says" style campaign that brought Alicante to the heart of Madrid, in Puerta del Sol, is now travelling further to attract tourists to the city. The Tourism Board has launched a campaign in London with an expected impact of 250,000 daily views.

From October 31 to November 7, the campaign is active, featuring "Spain Says" phrases on a large screen in Leicester Square. This time, it involves a broadcast every minute on the screen with phrases that play with our climate and beaches as a tourist attraction, as well as the gastronomic offer, in line with the promotion of Alicante as the Gastronomy Capital 2025, with humour as the protagonist.

For example, you might see "In Alicante we don't say 18.00 pm, we say "It's still beach time" and I think it's beautiful." (In Alicante, we don't say it's 6 pm, we say "it's still beach time" and I think it's beautiful).

The Tourism Councillor, Ana Poquet , highlighted that "the actions carried out over the past two years in Great Britain have led to a 15% increase in visitors from our main market, to which we return with a major promotional campaign." Additionally, she added, "in this edition of the World Travel Market, we will also work on the emerging markets of Ireland and Poland, which have achieved very good results in recent years due to extensive flight connectivity."

The promotion coincides with the World Travel Market (WTM), one of the largest tourism fairs in the world where Alicante is present. The fair takes place from November 4 to 6 in the British capital.

The councillor and technicians from the Tourism Board have scheduled fifteen meetings at the London fair with airlines, tour operators, travel agencies, sector consultants, and specialised press.