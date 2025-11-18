Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Ground floor of the new glass building of Centro 14. HG

Alicante plans the relocation of Palas to Centro 14 with a 'surgical' move

The operation, to be carried out during Christmas, aims to "minimise" the impact on municipal services

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Tuesday, 18 November 2025, 13:40

Alicante is already planning the operation to relocate the municipal services located in the Palas building to the renovated Centro 14. The move, according to Deputy Mayor Manuel Villar, is expected to be a process that affects workers and citizen services "as little as possible."

The City Council's goal is for the change of headquarters to be barely noticeable. Therefore, the relocation will be done individually and "desk to desk." Each official will have their personal effects tagged with codes to ensure they arrive precisely at their new position in Centro 14.

Among the municipal services and departments to be relocated are the Citizen Service Department (SAIC), Tourism, Human Resources, Commerce, and Hospitality. "The technicians are reviewing the planning," Villar highlighted regarding the move.

This 'surgical' move is expected to be executed from mid-December, with the exact date still to be finalised with the unions. Although January 1st is a holiday, the City Council requires the new Centro 14 to be fully operational by the 2nd, when Palas must be vacated and keys returned.

The works on the Centro 14 building are, as reported by TodoAlicante, already completed, and the Alicante City Council plans to directly open the expansion space, the new glass module. However, it is not yet confirmed whether there will be an official inauguration.

In the coming weeks, the final schedule will be agreed upon with the unions, and the technical adjustments will be completed so that the new year begins with the new Centro 14 operating at full capacity.

An urgent contract to execute the move

The Local Government Board approved this Tuesday, on an urgent basis, a moving service contract with a maximum cost of 72,518.22 euros, including taxes.

The document sets a single award criterion, based on the percentage discount on unit prices, a system that streamlines the process and allows the relocation to begin as soon as possible.

