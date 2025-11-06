Alicante mandates new documentation for electric scooter users from 2026 Non-compliance could result in fines up to 500 euros

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Thursday, 6 November 2025, 12:35

Alicante has consistently sought to regulate the movement of electric scooters and light personal vehicles. Several monitoring campaigns have already been conducted, during which the local police issued a fine to over 2,500 electric scooters. Now, a new regulation has been approved requiring users to have new documentation from January 2, 2026.

Electric scooters operating in Alicante, sold from January 22, 2024, with a circulation certificate, must carry civil liability insurance. Those purchased before this date can operate until January 22, 2027, even without a certificate. After this date, only personal mobility vehicles (PMVs) with certification will be allowed.

Once these measures take effect, the local police will be able to verify the availability of civil liability insurance and certification of electric scooters, proceeding with immobilization and sanctioning the owner. Fines range from 100 to 500 euros.

The minimum insurance coverage amounts for each vehicle owned will be 6,450,000 euros for personal injury per accident, regardless of the number of victims, and 1,300,000 euros for property damage per accident.

The certificate is obtained by the electric scooter manufacturer. The vehicle certificate will be indicated on a marking plate that must contain the following information in a unique, permanent, legible factory marking, clearly visible, and not reusable on another vehicle: maximum speed, serial or identification number, certificate number, year of construction, brand, and model.

Electric scooters must be marketed with the Circulation Certificate, anchored via a metal plate to their structure for proper verification, and must be registered in the Vehicle Registry of the General Directorate of Traffic. Every owner of a light personal vehicle that meets the legal requirements for circulation mentioned above will be obliged to subscribe to and maintain civil liability insurance.

What is considered a light personal vehicle? Light personal vehicles, for the purposes of mandatory civil liability insurance, are defined as vehicles that travel on the ground via one or more wheels, equipped with a single seat, and powered exclusively by electric motors that can provide the vehicle with a maximum manufacturing speed between 6 and 25 km/h if their weight is less than 25 kilos, or a maximum manufacturing speed between 6 and 14 km/h if their weight exceeds 25 kilos. They can only be equipped with a seat or saddle if they have a self-balancing system. Excluded from the definition of light personal vehicle are: vehicles designed and manufactured exclusively for use by the Armed Forces, motorized vehicles or mobility and personal autonomy support elements intended exclusively for use by people with disabilities or reduced mobility, and pedal cycles or pedal-assisted bicycles equipped with an auxiliary electric motor with a maximum continuous nominal power of 250 W, whose power progressively decreases and finally cuts off before the vehicle speed reaches 25 km/h or if the cyclist stops pedaling.

Owners of uncertified scooters should contact the manufacturer for inquiries about their homologation or initiate the extraordinary certification process of a PMV without a certificate. This can be requested by the owner through an authorized laboratory by providing the PMV vehicle and the technical information they possess, preferably the reduced technical characteristics sheet and the user manual, to conduct the necessary tests.

In this case, it will not be required for it to be registered in the DGT's registry of manufacturers or authorized representatives.