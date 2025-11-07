Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Holidaymakers at San Juan Beach. Miriam Gil Albert

Alicante Hotels Improve Last Year's Figures, Closing October with 82% Occupancy

San Juan Beach Accommodations Lead the Province, Surpassing 94%

Pau Sellés

Alicante

Friday, 7 November 2025, 16:50

Hotels and tourist accommodations in the province of Alicante have improved their figures from last year, ending October with an occupancy rate of 81.7%. This figure is 0.9 percentage points higher than the same month last year, according to the final data collected by APHA members.

By destinations, the city of Alicante reached a rate of 82.9%, while San Juan Beach achieved 94.1%, marking the peak of the data provided by the Alicante tourist accommodation association. Santa Pola recorded 84.0%, Xàbia 76.8%, Guardamar del Segura 72.0%, Orihuela 69.9%, Sant Joan d'Alacant 66.0%, Dénia 63.2%, and Algorfa 61.8%.

Regarding the origin of the travelers, the majority were international (77.7%) compared to 22.3% national tourists. Among those arriving from outside Spain, the most notable were from the United Kingdom (23.4%), followed by Ireland (7.1%), Sweden (6.3%), Germany (6.1%), Norway (5.5%), France (5.2%), and the Netherlands (4.2%).

Leading Autonomous Tourism

Among Spanish tourists, the most numerous were from the Valencian Community itself (28.2%), followed by those from the Community of Madrid (22.7%), Catalonia (11.9%), Andalusia (9.1%), Region of Murcia (4.1%), Castilla La Mancha (4.0%), Castilla y León (3.7%), and the Basque Country (3.2%).

For APHA, the October occupancy result can be considered "very positive," as it has exceeded the values recorded for this month in recent years and also surpassed the predictive figures. "It is equally notable that profitability indicators are also favorable for this month."

For November, the predictive compiled by APHA with the collaboration of the Alicante City Tourism Chair estimates an occupancy of 67.9%, above what occurred in 2024.

