Alicante Fashion Week Takes Centre Stage with Runways in Squares, Casinos, and Young Talent The fashion week celebrates its tenth edition with dozens of designers showcasing their collections in the city

Adrián Mazón Alicante Thursday, 16 October 2025, 16:36 Comenta Share

While much of the world turns its gaze to Paris and Milan, the city of Alicante is gearing up to dazzle. In terms of fashion, the tenth anniversary of Fashion Week is on the horizon, an event that will transform various spaces, such as squares and casinos, into high-fashion runways.

The event is scheduled for October 24th and 25th, and November 7th, featuring a wide array of free activities across different city venues. One of the most anticipated events is the debut of six unaccompanied designers, marking the first step in the professionalisation of their brands.

Ampliar Presentation of Alicante Fashion Week. DA

Thus, the Alicante Fashion Week will kick off on October 24th with the conference 'A Dialogue Between Tradition and Avant-garde', led by the heads of the brands Teté by Odette and JC Pajares. The activity will take place in the Auditorium of the Cervantes Street building of the Town Hall, with prior registration required.

The fashion week will continue on the 25th at the Real Liceo Casino of Alicante, with an intense day dedicated to the sector. The Salón Imperio will be transformed into a runway to host eleven fashion shows and a 'pop-up store' between 12 PM and 9 PM.

Indeed, the grand runway with debutants will arrive on November 7th at 7 PM at the Town Hall Square in Alicante, where a commemorative fashion show titled 'Ten Years of Fashion, Art, and Trend' will gather twelve designers and brands that have participated in Fashion Week over the past decade.

The Alicante Provincial Council has supported this project to "spread the potential of our land in significant sectors such as footwear, jewellery, or leather goods, where the province is a world leader," highlighted the Deputy for Economic Development, Carlos Pastor.