Alicante faces year-end with a new rent increase, reaching historic highs

A month before the end of 2025, it seems that rent will close the year at historic highs in the city of Alicante. A new price increase in November sets the figure at the highest in the last 20 years, and for the first time, the average per square metre reaches 13 euros.

After a slight increase of 0.5% compared to October, November ended in Alicante with an average price of 13 euros per square metre, almost 9% more than a year ago. An 80 square metre flat now costs 1,040 euros per month, 80 euros more monthly than a year ago.

At the beginning of the year, the price was 11.8 euros per square metre. Since then, it has risen each month to reach a new peak, according to Idealista data. This is the highest figure since at least 2008, when in November it was 6.9 euros per square metre. Since then, the increase has been 88%, with a monthly difference for an 80m2 flat of 488 euros.

This November, rent in the areas of San Juan beach, Cabo, Vistahermosa, and the Carolinas, Altozano, and Campoamor areas reached its highest value. In fact, in the San Juan area, rent is already approaching 15 euros per square metre after a 1.4% monthly increase and an 8.7% annual rise. The promenade and its surroundings are the most expensive areas, with an average of 1,232 euros per month for an 80 square metre flat.

Vistahermosa records the highest year-on-year increase of all neighbourhoods, with a 14% growth in prices compared to November 2024, reaching new highs. Meanwhile, Carolinas, Campoamor, and Altozano set a new record with 11.7 euros per square metre. As for the city centre, it remains at the same levels as October, although some areas slightly decrease, such as the traditional centre or the historic quarter, which continues to be the most expensive area in the city with 16 euros per square metre.

Prices in the province

Regarding the rest of the province, the territory is close to 12 euros per square metre, its highest figure, after a 9.6% increase compared to November 2024. Benidorm, with 16 euros/m2, is the locality with the highest prices, followed by Finestrat and Alfaz del Pi, each exceeding 15 euros, according to Idealista's historical record.

As for the largest year-on-year increases, prices in Calp have grown by over 15%, the highest figure, while in Guardamar del Segura and La Vila, they have exceeded 14%.