Barcala and Ruz with Quintanilla at the entrance of the CEV headquarters in Alicante. AA

Alicante and Elche Join Forces in Initial Meeting with New CEV President

Mayors Luis Barcala and Pablo Ruz Meet with the Newly Appointed Provincial Business Board

José Vicente Pérez Pardo

Alicante

Monday, 1 December 2025, 16:10

Alicante and Elche are not only united by sporting events such as the international marathon held this Sunday, which connected the two cities. The mayors of both cities, Luis Barcala and Pablo Ruz, also attended together on Monday for the first meeting with the new board of the Business Confederation of the Valencian Community (CEV) in Alicante, presided over by César Quintanilla.

In this initial meeting, the top officials of the two municipalities and the business organization agreed to maintain their collaboration in advocating for infrastructure related to water, transport, mobility, and "all those that benefit the general interest of the two cities and the entire province."

During the meeting, issues were discussed concerning the Torrellano Variant; the connection of the Port of Alicante with the Mediterranean Corridor; the need to develop more industrial land for business establishment, the expansion of the third lane on the A-7 as it passes through the Alicante capital, and the improvement and modernization of business areas.

Additionally, the CEV and the two mayors have scheduled future meetings to find ways to strengthen the public-private collaboration represented by this business and institutional alliance. Alongside Barcala and Ruz, their respective Employment Councillors, Mari Carmen de España and Samuel Ruiz, were present at the meeting, as well as the vice presidents of the business organization, Francisco Javier Gisbert, José Julián Farrell, and José Vicente Andreu.

Barcala extended his congratulations to Quintanilla and his team for their recent appointment at the helm of the CEV, while also expressing gratitude for "the work and the good atmosphere of collaboration" that prevailed with his predecessors in the business entity, Joaquín Pérez and Salvador Navarro.

