'Sex at 70', a short film by Vanessa Romero. MOVISTAR+

'Sex at 70' by Vanesa Romero and Other Short Films to be Screened for Free in This Alicante Municipality

The Film Festival brings the seventh art to the province, featuring screenings of local works and productions

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Friday, 21 November 2025, 16:55

Mariona Terés, Alejandro Tous, Mamen García, and Fernando Colomo, among other actors, return to the screens in the province of Alicante thanks to an initiative aimed at bringing cinema to the municipalities. Busot is one such case, hosting a short film cycle next Friday, 28th November, at 8 PM in its Casa de Cultura.

'Busot en corto' is an initiative launched by the Alicante Film Festival to promote recent works and productions by filmmakers from the province, many of whom have been recognised and awarded in various national and international festivals.

Presentation of 'Busot en corto'. FCA

The session will open with 'Sex at 70', the new production by actress Vanesa Romero, starring Mamen García and Fernando Colomo, which is among the candidates for the Goya Awards. It will be followed by 'Pequeño', by Meka Rivera and Álvaro G. Company, featuring Mariona Terés and Salva Reina.

The 'Busot en corto' cycle will continue with the screening of 'Maruja', directed by Álvaro García Company and starring María José Alfonso, a short film awarded the first prize at the San Sebastián Film Festival; and 'Perromaquia' by Borja López Ferrer, featuring Fernando Corral and Lidia Minguez.

Thus, the screenings will conclude with 'Space Frankie', starring Morgan Blasco and Elia Samartín; and 'Orquesta Los Bengalas', featuring José A. Téllez de Cepeda, Alejandro Tous, José Navarro, Pepe Naranjo, and Julián García. Both shorts are directed by Alicante's own David Valero.

'Orquesta Los Bengalas'. FCA

This micro-festival of screenings represents a "way to promote directors, producers, and actors from our land," as well as "believing in and enhancing Alicante's talent," highlighted the mayor of Busot, Alejandro Morant.

Indeed, this is one of the objectives of the Alicante Film Festival, "to bring the seventh art to the entire province" in order to bring works closer to the "nearest audience" and integrate new venues, as detailed by its director, Vicente Seva.

