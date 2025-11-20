'Workshop bricks', LEGO models and technological demonstrations at the III Alicante Futura Summit Impulsalicante showcases a hundred municipal and private technology-based projects after being selected as a semi-finalist for the European Capital of Innovation recognition

Tere Compañy Martínez Alicante Thursday, 20 November 2025, 14:55

Alicante's talent in innovation and new technologies has flooded the III Alicante Futura Summit. This event addressed the major axes of current innovation: artificial intelligence, technological entrepreneurship, business competitiveness, new sources of financing, and digital transformation applied to strategic sectors. Round tables, interviews, project launches, and networking spaces have turned the venue into a vibrant meeting point for those building innovation.

Among the most anticipated activities was the Expo Futura, where attendees could closely explore the innovative talent of the region through technological projects, demonstrations, creative solutions, and surprising proposals. Highlights included an exclusive exhibition of LEGO models and the popular workshop bricks, a participatory experience where the public develops creative thinking, logic, and teamwork.

It was not the only activity that attracted the sector's attention. One of the most awaited moments was the appearance of Javier Sirvent, considered Spain's first technology evangelist. Sirvent brings to this event his inspiring vision of how emerging technologies are transforming entire sectors, business models, and the future of employment, offering an accessible, provocative analysis full of opportunities for companies and professionals.

The forum featured inaugural conferences by Jerónimo Mora, Regional Secretary for Innovation, and Roberto Ensenat Waser, Policy Officer at the European Innovation Council, who spoke about "European Funding for Deeptech and Disruptive Technologies." The program also includes expert panels on "Institutional Strategies to Boost Innovation and Competitiveness," "Innovation in Strategic Sectors: Health, Industry and Logistics, Circular Economy and AI," and "Driving Innovation - Funding and Capital Pathways."

Alicante, a reference in innovation

Alicante has positioned itself on the European innovation map after being chosen among the six semi-finalist cities for recognition as the European Capital of Innovation by the European Commission. This reality was highlighted this Thursday during the celebration of the III Alicante Futura Summit at the University of Alicante's Science Park, organized by Impulsalicante, the Local Development Agency of the Alicante City Council, where the advances and technologies transforming the city were presented in a major annual meeting that brings together companies, entrepreneurs, investors, and administrations.

The mayor, Luis Barcala, stated in the opening session that "this Alicante Futura Summit embodies the strategy of the Alicante City Council to position our city as a reference in innovation. We started more than seven years ago with the clear objective of turning Alicante into a hub of attraction, a capital of innovation and technology in the Mediterranean. It was also important to focus this strategy on the Science Park and this University, where talent is generated and where we must collaborate in supporting local entrepreneurs and innovators so that their projects achieve success and excellence."

This Summit showcases fifty projects driven by the City Council and as many launched by private initiatives, "the latest being the selection of this Science Park by Verisure to open one of its technological headquarters," added the mayor. Barcala also highlighted the collaboration agreement signed with the University of Alicante, moments before the Summit's opening, noting that "never in the history of the City Council with the UA has the relationship been as fluid and fruitful as it is today."

In the same vein, the rector of the UA, Amparo Navarro, highlighted "the excellent relations between both institutions, the City Council and UA, working together for innovation in our city, for excellence in research and knowledge transfer. And we are confident that by joining forces with all public administrations, as demonstrated here, we will make Alicante one of the most innovative cities, at the forefront of technology, biology, and scientific progress."

"We have seen some excellent innovative projects from companies that want to establish themselves in our environment, whether in Alicante Futura, in spaces provided by the City Council or the University. But this also promotes employability for our students, industrial doctorates, high value-added companies, and we are very satisfied with the agreement signed this Thursday to continue joining forces with Alicante Futura in this innovative commitment of our city and our University," the rector emphasized.