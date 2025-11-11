Will There Be a Friendly Match Between Messi's Argentina and Elche CF? Here's What We Know Radio Marca reports that the Albiceleste will play a match against the Elche team in Alicante, driven by Christian Bragarnik himself.

Ismael Martinez Elche Tuesday, 11 November 2025, 11:50 Comenta Share

Argentina's national team might play a friendly match against Elche CF, sparking curiosity among the franjiverde fans. According to journalist Nahuel Miranda on Radio Marca's La Pizarra de Quintana, the Albiceleste, currently in Alicante, plans to play "a sort of friendly match against Elche."

"They first have a kind of friendly match against Elche, taking advantage of the national team's stay in Alicante province. It's all quite random, honestly. But well, this is Bragarnik's doing," Miranda remarked during the sports discussion.

The broadcaster also stated that Argentine businessman Christian Bragarnik, owner of Elche CF, "is very interested in making the Elche vs. Argentina match competitive" and seeks to "make a good impression by saying: 'Hey, this is my club.'"

Although the Elche club has not commented on the match, the journalist's words have caused a stir on social media. In recent days, the Argentine national team has settled in the province to prepare for their upcoming international commitments, increasing the likelihood of a possible friendly.

For now, there is no official confirmation or statement from the franjiverde club or the AFA (Argentine Football Association), but the possibility of an Elche–Argentina match is in the air to ensure the franjiverde players maintain their competitive rhythm and begin preparing for the next league match against Real Madrid, scheduled for November 23rd.