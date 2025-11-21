Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Urgente Elche activa un megaoperativo contra el frío para proteger a las personas sin hogar
Players of Horneo EÓN Alicante before a match. T. A.

Roi Warns: 'EÓN Must Be Near Perfect to Score Against Bidasoa'

'Alicante returned to ASOBAL to enjoy matches like this Saturday's,' says the Vigo coach

T. A.

Alicante

Friday, 21 November 2025, 16:06

Horneo EÓN Alicante will host IRUDEK Bidasoa Irún this Saturday, November 21, at Pitiu Rochel Pavilion at 5:30 PM. Coach Roi Sánchez describes it as 'a very tough match against one of the best in the league.' 'Bidasoa is a well-drilled team, with many strengths, very physical, so we must be near perfect to score and be ready to take hits, defend strongly, and be quick,' asserts the Galician coach.

To secure the two points this Saturday, he admits the team must be 'strong defensively.' 'In recent matches, we've improved in that area of the game, now we need to maintain intensity and know how to stop their strong points.' He particularly highlights their opponent's 'great shooting, but with good penetrators and a very mobile pivot that's hard to defend and stop their counterattack.'

Regarding his team, he also emphasizes the offensive play: 'we have resources in attack, our players are very creative in that aspect and are doing very well. It's key to also be strong in defense.'

Indeed, that intensity in both facets of the game is crucial for tomorrow's match against the Irún team: 'the path is what we had in Granollers, when being five down we managed to come back. That's the team I want, that should be their identity, a team that fights and believes, and if we continue like this, we have time to have a good season.'

And indeed, the last two victories, especially last Saturday's in Granollers, 'are a big boost.' 'These results reflect the daily work, the team trains very well and with great joy. There's a long way to go and we have six points, so, slowly, slowly...'

Therefore, Sánchez expects a very close match 'with them being the favorites.' 'I don't think it will be a comfortable visit for them, with a long journey and we are in good form. If we have the luck we had in Granollers, we will be there to fight and hopefully offer the fans another victory,' he acknowledges.

Finally, Roi calls on the fans: 'this Saturday Bidasoa comes, one of the historic teams of ASOBAL, European champion and still competing very well in Europe today. Alicante returned to ASOBAL to enjoy matches like tomorrow's. It's a privilege to have at Pitiu a team that, after Barça, is one of the most dangerous in the category. I know the fans are happy with the team, so I hope people will respond because we will need them to win,' concluded the EÓN coach.

