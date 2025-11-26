Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Vueling aircraft in Alicante. Vueling.

Vueling Launches 30% Discounts for Black Friday on Flights from Alicante-Elche Airport

The airline will allow tickets to be purchased for travel between December 15 and September 30 of the following year

Óscar Bartual Bardisa

Alicante

Wednesday, 26 November 2025, 11:10

Comenta

Vueling has joined the Black Friday frenzy with the largest offer among airlines operating at Alicante-Elche Airport, providing a 30% discount on flights between the Alicante terminal and a wide range of destinations, both winter and summer.

Unlike other airlines, the offer will allow tickets to be purchased for the high season as well. Reservations must be made by Sunday, November 30, and will be valid for travel between December 15, 2025, and September 30, 2026.

Additionally, passengers can take advantage of Vueling's Black Week during the flight itself, with discounts of up to 70% on products available on board until November 30 or while stocks last.

Destinations available for Black Friday bookings include Mallorca, Ibiza, Bilbao, Barcelona, and Gran Canaria in Spain, while international destinations feature Amsterdam, London, Cardiff, Paris, Tenerife, Brussels, Algiers, and Oran.

Vueling has significantly strengthened its fleet at its Alicante-Elche Airport base with an additional aircraft. The airline has scheduled over one million seats from late October to March 29, a 15% increase. It will base five aircraft at the Alicante airport to operate both domestic routes and international destinations such as Brussels, London, Paris, Milan, and Amsterdam, among others.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 El Hércules, en manos de la FIFA para dar de alta a Mehdi Puch
  2. 2 Muere una agente medioambiental tras caer 50 metros durante un descenso de rappel en Alicante
  3. 3 La pista de hielo de Alicante irá en el Muelle 12 durante la Navidad
  4. 4 Cortes de tráfico y desvíos de autobuses el domingo por la Maratón Internacional Elche-Alicante
  5. 5 El alemán Blazic refuerza la portería del Hércules hasta 2027
  6. 6 El Millón de Euromillones toca en este municipio de Alicante
  7. 7 Alerta por el descontrol de colonias felinas en un municipio de Alicante: «Genera problemas de convivencia»
  8. 8 Estos son los dos restaurantes de Alicante que conservan sus dos Estrellas Michelin
  9. 9 Alicante limita las viviendas turísticas según los barrios y salva los hoteles de más categoría
  10. 10 Alicante dispara el supereje deportivo de la Vía Parque con grandes obras que transformarán las pistas e instalaciones de los barrios

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Vueling Launches 30% Discounts for Black Friday on Flights from Alicante-Elche Airport

Vueling Launches 30% Discounts for Black Friday on Flights from Alicante-Elche Airport