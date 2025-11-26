Vueling Launches 30% Discounts for Black Friday on Flights from Alicante-Elche Airport The airline will allow tickets to be purchased for travel between December 15 and September 30 of the following year

Óscar Bartual Bardisa Alicante Wednesday, 26 November 2025, 11:10

Vueling has joined the Black Friday frenzy with the largest offer among airlines operating at Alicante-Elche Airport, providing a 30% discount on flights between the Alicante terminal and a wide range of destinations, both winter and summer.

Unlike other airlines, the offer will allow tickets to be purchased for the high season as well. Reservations must be made by Sunday, November 30, and will be valid for travel between December 15, 2025, and September 30, 2026.

Additionally, passengers can take advantage of Vueling's Black Week during the flight itself, with discounts of up to 70% on products available on board until November 30 or while stocks last.

Destinations available for Black Friday bookings include Mallorca, Ibiza, Bilbao, Barcelona, and Gran Canaria in Spain, while international destinations feature Amsterdam, London, Cardiff, Paris, Tenerife, Brussels, Algiers, and Oran.

Vueling has significantly strengthened its fleet at its Alicante-Elche Airport base with an additional aircraft. The airline has scheduled over one million seats from late October to March 29, a 15% increase. It will base five aircraft at the Alicante airport to operate both domestic routes and international destinations such as Brussels, London, Paris, Milan, and Amsterdam, among others.