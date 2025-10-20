The Vive Elche Project Installs First Smart Cameras to Enhance Urban Mobility and Traffic The new devices will collect data on traffic, noise, and pollution without any punitive intent to optimise municipal management.

The Elche City Council, through the Department of Public Services, has begun installing the first cameras and sensors of the Vive Elche project, an initiative aimed at transforming urban mobility through advanced technology. The system will allow real-time monitoring of traffic flows, noise pollution, and vehicle volume at the main entrances to the municipality.

The councillor for the area, Claudio Guilabert, highlighted that this is a pioneering project in Spain that "will facilitate decision-making based on technical data and allow for the design of more efficient mobility plans." The first cameras are already operational on Curtidores, Fray Luis de León, Antonio Machado, Julio Sánchez Gómez, Aurelio Coquillat Pascual, and Capitán Gaspar Ortiz streets.

The complete network will include 69 license plate reading cameras, 38 video analytics cameras, 17 multi-lane radars, 28 Bluetooth antennas, and 15 noise sensors. Guilabert emphasized that "none of these devices will have a punitive character, as their function is exclusively informative and analytical." Additionally, he explained that the system will have a command center from which information will be coordinated with the Traffic Department and the Local Police.

The system is expected to be operational by the end of the year, and all project developments can be consulted on the official website of the City Council.