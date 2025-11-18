Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

The award ceremony was attended by prominent representatives from the medical and academic sectors of the province of Alicante. TA

Vithas Alicante Hospital Hosts Miguel Pérez-Mateo Award Ceremony

The award, granted by the Royal Academy of Medicine of the Valencian Community, celebrates its 10th edition this year

P.S.

Alicante

Tuesday, 18 November 2025, 14:45

Vithas Alicante Hospital hosted the 10th edition of the Miguel Pérez-Mateo Award ceremony, granted by the Royal Academy of Medicine of the Valencian Community (RAMCV), attended by notable representatives from the medical and academic sectors of Alicante province.

The award includes a €3,000 scholarship and entry as an academician into the RAMCV. This year, Jesús Cosín Roger, an assistant professor and doctor from the Department of Pharmacology, Mixed Unit of Dr. Peset Hospital - Faculty of Medicine and the University of Valencia, was honoured for his work "An alteration in the metabolite-GPCR axis is associated with microbial dysbiosis in IBD patients: possible role of GPR109 in macrophages."

During the event, the awardee presented his research work to the Presidency of the Royal Academy of Medicine of the Valencian Community and all invited authorities.

"We are very proud to present this well-deserved recognition and thus contribute to promoting research in favour of improving patients' health and quality of life," expressed Alejandro Cañamaque, managing director of Vithas Alicante Hospital.

Teacher, doctor, and researcher

This award is named after Professor Miguel Pérez-Mateo in recognition of his teaching, care, and research work. Pérez-Mateo carried out much of his medical activity at Vithas Alicante Hospital, was head of the Internal Medicine Service at the General University Hospital of Alicante from 1992 to 2012, and was a professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the Miguel Hernández University of Elche since 1997.

Miguel Pérez Mateo was also a founding member of the Spanish Pancreatic Club and president of the Spanish Society of Gastroenterology.

