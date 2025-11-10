Villena Opens Public Participation to Enhance New Local Agricultural Burning Plan The document will be open for public consultation for 20 days to receive proposals and adapt to the new forest regulations.

Ismael Martinez Villena Monday, 10 November 2025, 12:20 Comenta Share

Villena's new Local Agricultural Burning Plan has commenced its public consultation period, which will last for 20 days, allowing citizens to submit objections and improvement proposals. The document, published today in the Official Gazette of the Valencian Government, seeks to update local regulations and align them with the Fire Prevention Plan of Alcoy, the district to which the municipality belongs.

The Councillor for the Environment, Francisco Iniesta, explained that the aim of the Town Hall is to improve the plan and adapt it to the current reality of the agricultural sector. He indicated that the priority is to promote the shredding of plant residues and their use as compost to enhance agricultural soil or for domestic use, thereby reducing the need for burning.

The document outlines four main objectives, highlighting the minimisation of forest fire risks arising from the use of fire in agricultural tasks. To achieve this, specific regulations are established for high-risk burnings, those conducted within 500 metres of forest land, which will require the submission of a responsible declaration.

Iniesta pointed out that the plan aims to provide maximum guarantees to agricultural activities and offer clarity on what is or is not permitted. In this regard, the document's purpose is to inform individuals practising agriculture, either privately or professionally, about the activities they can undertake, when a responsible declaration is required, and how it should be submitted. This will prevent imprudence and unnecessary complaints.

Another highlighted objective is to "reduce current administrative bureaucracy and avoid unnecessary inconvenience to numerous individuals who frequently request burning permits, by delineating the plots that require the submission of a responsible declaration from those that do not."

The document establishes that agricultural plots located within the Forest Influence Zone, that is, less than 500 metres from forest land, must submit a responsible declaration for the burning of plant residues. Conversely, those at a greater distance will not require authorisation.

Agricultural burnings less than 30 metres from the forest must be conducted in concrete burners, in accordance with the Technical Standard of the Fire Prevention Plan of Alcoy. Additionally, large agricultural operations (more than 50 workers or with a turnover exceeding 10 million euros) will face a general prohibition on burning residues.

Direct burnings in agricultural margins, ditches, and canals are also prohibited throughout the municipality. In other cases, burnings will be permitted between October 16 and May 31, from sunrise until 1:30 p.m., except on days with high fire risk levels.