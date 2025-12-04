Villena Municipal Market Welcomes Christmas: Activities and Schedules

M.H. Villena Thursday, 4 December 2025, 17:30 Comenta Share

Villena Municipal Market is all set for the Christmas activities and promotional events of the commercial offerings housed within its premises, as stated by the responsible councillor, Paula García, this Thursday. Christmas activities are ready to commence.

In recent days, the market space has been adorned with Christmas decorations and a Nativity scene has been set up, thanks to the participation of the Villena Nativity Scene Association. The proposal is complemented by activities for all audiences and a Christmas basket raffle valued at 1,000 euros for customers of the various stalls.

This year, the Nativity scene at the Municipal Market has been expanded and can be viewed from two different sides, as it occupies a corner making it more accessible. The Villena Nativity Scene Association has been the mastermind behind its design and assembly, which includes new pieces and figures.

These days, various activities have been organized to take place at the Municipal Market's Workshop. This Friday, December 5th, and the following Friday, the 19th, culinary workshops for children are scheduled from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM. On December 13th, in the morning, the Market's "La Yayica" stall will host a free Christmas pastry workshop, offering tips for making artisanal nougat.

This same space will host the Gastrociencia workshop on December 12th, aimed at adults, focusing on a traditional festive ingredient: table grapes.

To enliven the activity at the Market, Cope Villena MQR will participate on December 20th and 27th from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM with the live program "Your Shopping at the Municipal Market" and from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, the space will be entertained by Pepe Dj's performance. On the 24th, the traditional Christmas concert by the Ruperto Chapí Society will take place at the Municipal Market.

The Municipal Market Traders Association has organized a raffle this year among customers of the various Christmas stalls. The prize is a large basket valued at 1,000 euros and three additional prizes consisting of fruit baskets worth 50 euros each.