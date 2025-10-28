Villena Hosts the 4th Dual Vocational Training Fair for SMEs 2025 with Over 40 Companies to Boost Practical Training and Youth Employment The event aims to connect companies and vocational training students to promote job placement and talent acquisition in the Alto Vinalopó region.

More than 40 companies gathered on Tuesday, October 28, at the 4th Dual Vocational Training Fair for SMEs 2025, organized by the Alicante Chamber of Commerce and the Villena City Council to promote Dual Vocational Training among businesses in the Alto Vinalopó region.

This event, held at the Chamber's Business Incubator in Villena, provides practical information for companies seeking young people with training for real-world practice to complete their education and attract talent to fill company positions in the Alto Vinalopó. The fair was inaugurated by the Mayor of Villena, Fulgencio Cerdán, and the President of the Alicante Chamber of Commerce, Carlos Baño.

During the opening ceremony, Cerdán explained that this fair aims to connect businesses with vocational training. "What we want is for all the entrepreneurs in the region to have enough resources and information so that young people can access a job before finishing their degree," he emphasized.

The idea, according to Villena's mayor, is that student training "should not be left solely in the hands of the school, but companies should also be involved, allowing students to gain training with them, in addition to adapting the student's education to their own reality and needs."

Cerdán also noted that the collaboration between the City Council and the Chamber is evident in the Business Incubator facilities, which have been renovated, and both institutions intend to give it a new direction with new services and staff dedicated to serving businesses.

For his part, Carlos Baño highlighted Dual Vocational Training as a tool for bridging the theoretical and practical knowledge of students, thanks to the involvement of businesses. "We want companies to engage in something they themselves demand: that students trained in vocational centers complete their training within the company," he added.

The President of the Chamber of Commerce believes that in this way, they somewhat revive the figure of the apprentice, an idea that can be restored between vocational centers and companies. "Not only is it important to have theoretical training, but even more important is practical training tailored to each of the sectors that are in demand," he stated.

He also highlighted joint collaboration as a recipe for success between the Generalitat, the Ministry of Education, the Chamber of Commerce, and Town Councils, thanks to the coordination of the Spanish Chamber Council and the funding from European Funds.

Dry Port in Villena

The head of the public corporation also expressed his explicit support for the Dry Port in the province of Alicante, especially in the municipality of Villena. "We have always supported this province, and we will certainly continue to advocate for a Dry Port in the Alto Vinalopó," he stated.

At this time, Baño affirmed that what needs to be done is "to work together and prevent this infrastructure from potentially ending up outside the province of Alicante, which we cannot allow in any way." From his perspective, Villena is "strategically located," in a central area in the province of Alicante, bordering Murcia, Albacete, and Valencia, which can be very interesting for the entire Valencian Community, not just for the province.