San Vicente Unveils 25N Programme with Institutional Event and Emotional Well-being Workshops Local groups, associations, and citizens are invited to participate in an initiative aimed at raising awareness and encouraging reflection.

San Vicente del Raspeig Town Hall, through the Department of Social Rights, has organised a programme of activities to commemorate the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, which will take place on 25th November.

Next Tuesday, the events will commence with an institutional act at noon in the Plaza de la Comunitat Valenciana. The gathering includes the reading of a manifesto by the Mayor, Pachi Pascual, and the Councillor for Social Rights, Mariela Torregrosa, accompanied by members of the Corporation, municipal employees, groups, associations, and residents who wish to join this demonstration of solidarity and support.

On the afternoon of 25N, the social theatre play 'Cercanías' will be performed at the municipal auditorium, offering a reflection from a critical and humorous perspective. The programme will be completed with three workshops on emotional well-being, conducted by psychologist Virtudes Hernández on Wednesdays 3rd, 10th, and 17th December at 6 p.m. at the Casa de Asociaciones, located on Sol Street. Prior registration is required via email at actosderechossociales@raspeig.es.

The first workshop, scheduled for 3rd December, will focus on analysing the power of words. The other two sessions, to be held on 10th and 17th December, will concentrate on the themes of the weight of social roles on women and the management of fear, respectively.

Torregrosa has encouraged participation "in a programme with which we aim to commemorate this important date by involving as many people as possible to raise our voices together in condemnation of violence against women and all forms of violence." According to the councillor, "the actions are also aimed at raising awareness, understanding different perspectives, expanding the information we have, and resolving questions and doubts."