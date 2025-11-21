Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

San Vicente del Raspeig Town Hall. ASVR

San Vicente Takes Initial Steps to Regulate Photovoltaic Installations in Its Urban Plan

Pascual advances that the modification of the Urban Plan "ensures territorial and environmental compatibility and homogeneous criteria throughout the entire municipality."

Friday, 21 November 2025, 18:15

San Vicente del Raspeig Town Hall has taken the first step this Thursday to adapt its urban planning to the implementation of photovoltaic installations on non-urbanizable land. The Governing Board has approved the hiring of technical services to draft the specific modification number 46 of the General Urban Planning Plan, a task that will be developed over a period of four months.

The initiative, driven by the Urban Planning department, seeks to establish a clear regulatory framework to organize the installation of solar energy generation plants and related infrastructures, such as evacuation lines or transformation centers. With this update of the Urban Plan, the Government team aims to avoid legal uncertainties and facilitate the processing of future projects.

The mayor and Urban Planning councillor, Pachi Pascual, has stated that this regulation "was very necessary," as until now, the implementation of energy infrastructures in the municipality had not been specifically addressed. According to him, the modification of the Urban Plan will allow "ensuring territorial and environmental compatibility, as well as establishing homogeneous criteria throughout the entire municipality."

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

Pascual also highlighted that the measure responds to a growing demand: "We want to address the social sensitivity around these installations and ensure their coexistence with residential uses." The objective, he insists, is to have regulations that provide legal certainty both to the Town Hall and to the developers who wish to undertake renewable energy projects in San Vicente.

