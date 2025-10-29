San Vicente to Open New Ceremony Space at Cemetery on All Saints' Day The historic building of the former gravedigger's house, recently restored, will host civil or religious rituals and service facilities.

San Vicente del Raspeig City Council has launched a comprehensive special operation for All Saints' Day, which includes enhanced public transport, cleaning, security, and a new ceremony space at the municipal cemetery.

The main novelty this year will be the opening to the public of the restored building at the main entrance of the cemetery, known as the former gravedigger's house, which will be used for rituals and ceremonies, both civil and religious, upon request to the council. The official inauguration will take place this Saturday, November 1st, coinciding with the holiday.

The councillor responsible for the cemetery, Antonio Díaz, explained that the rehabilitation of the building—declared of historical interest—has involved an investment of 600,000 euros and that the works have been completed this week. The main hall, measuring 63 square meters and with a capacity for about 40 people, will allow farewell ceremonies to be held in an intimate and dignified setting.

The building, erected in 1928 with the opening of the current cemetery, replaces the old Juan XXIII cemetery and responds to the demographic and industrial expansion of the municipality at that time. In addition to the ceremonial space, the renovation includes new facilities with services, rest areas, and offices for municipal staff.

Among other improvements, the City Council has installed new internal signage, acquired a hearse carrier, and begun works to expand niches and columbariums in the new area, anticipating the city's growth. Díaz has announced that upcoming projects will focus on digitizing the listings to facilitate the location of graves.

Transport Reinforcement and Special Services for All Saints' Day

The Transport Councillor, Vicente Pastor, announced that from today, Wednesday, October 29th, until the 31st, bus line 45 will extend its route to the cemetery on all trips. On November 1st, a special service will also be activated with departures every hour from Health Centre II, between 9:00 and 18:00, and returns from the cemetery between 9:30 and 18:30.

Pastor encouraged residents to "use public transport for convenience and to avoid congestion and crowds," reminding that the cemetery will remain open continuously from 8:30 to 19:00 until Saturday.

Throughout the week, cleaning, waste collection, and security services will be reinforced, with increased presence of the Local Police to regulate traffic and ensure safety, as well as a permanent ambulance service.

As an institutional act, the mayor, Pachi Pascual, will visit the new building on November 1st at 11:00, accompanied by other authorities. Subsequently, at 12:00, a mass will be held in the central square of the cemetery, officiated by parish priest Miguel Ángel Cerezo, with chairs available for the attending public.