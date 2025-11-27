San Vicente Approves Eighth Extension of Waste Contract to Ensure Basic Service The City Council temporarily extends management while the new contract is resolved, and the plenary session experiences a political clash over 25N motions.

San Vicente City Council has approved the extension of the eighth mandatory extension of the urban solid waste collection and street cleaning contract. This measure aims to ensure the service provision until the new contract comes into effect. The proposal was passed with the support of the PP and Vox, while the PSOE abstained, and it has favorable technical reports. The estimated amount is 3 million euros and will be in effect from December 1, 2025, to May 31, 2026, or possibly less if the new contract is activated earlier, according to the government team.

The Councillor for Contracting, Lourdes Galiana, emphasized the necessity of this extension "to ensure the continuity of this essential service for health and hygiene reasons." The councillor explained that the award to the company Prezero remains stalled following an appeal by another company involved in the bidding process.

Galiana added that, given the uncertainty of the exact timeline, "a prudence criterion has been applied," noting that, after two months from the appeal's submission, it "may be considered dismissed" if no resolution is communicated. She also insisted that "the real sufferers of the suspension are all the inhabitants of San Vicente," highlighting "the government's efforts to achieve a contract that meets current cleaning needs."

Political Clash over 25N Motions

None of the motions presented for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women gained enough support to pass. The PP's proposal was rejected by Vox, PSOE, EU-UP, and Compromís, while the opposition's text also failed due to the PP and Vox's opposition.

The Councillor for Social Rights, Mariela Torregrosa, lamented the "biased speeches for convenience" that, in her view, are using this issue "as a tool to confront and divide society." Torregrosa argued that violence against women "should not be a political weapon, but a reason to unite in the defense of life and dignity."

On behalf of the Popular Group, the councillor reaffirmed the municipal commitment to the State Pact against Gender Violence, as well as the guarantee of resources for victim care, the reinforcement of technical staff, and the intention to reactivate a local observatory of equality. "We will work in coordination with educational centers and need staff stability to maintain ties with users," she stated.

Torregrosa also detailed the reasons for rejecting the opposition's motion, pointing out that it included actions "beyond municipal competencies" and noting that "many of the requested services are already being provided."

Meanwhile, Vox councillor Yolanda Iborra justified the vote against by demanding "real measures" that prioritize "security, prevention, and effective protection." Among her proposals, she mentioned "reviewing the model based on gender ideology" and "externally auditing the funds allocated to equality policies."