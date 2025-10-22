University Entrance Exams 2025/26 in Alicante Scheduled for June 2-4 Timings for the exams will remain the same as the previous year: mandatory and core subjects in the morning, optional ones in the afternoon.

University Entrance Exams (PAU) for the 2025/26 academic year have been scheduled. Known as 'Selectividad' in the Valencian Community, these exams will take place on June 2, 3, and 4 next year. This applies to the regular session, while the extraordinary session will occur on June 30, July 1, and 2.

The schedule has been set by the PAU Management Committee, along with the exam structure and timings. It has been decided to maintain the same exam timings as the previous year, with mandatory and core subjects in the morning and optional subjects in the afternoon. The exams will last 90 minutes, with a 45-minute break between tests.

The exam structure from last year will also be maintained, except for those that had already announced changes, such as Mathematics Applied to Social Sciences or Technical Drawing. The Department of Education assures that this measure is adopted "to provide security and peace of mind to students".

In this regard, it has been agreed that any future modification proposals must be worked on at least one academic year in advance, ensuring the predictability of the process.

Appointment of Specialists

Additionally, the appointment of specialists for all subjects and corresponding advisors, responsible for coordinating the development of exam models for each subject, has been approved.

Furthermore, the Commission has approved the exam schedule for those over 25 and 45 years old, which will be held on April 25 for both groups and on May 9, 2026, for the second session for those over 25.