'Twenty Years is Nothing': The Endless Renovation of a School in Alcoi The renovation works at IES Andreu Sempere have taken two decades to commence, and now execution issues threaten to delay the process even further.

Pau Sellés Alicante Friday, 7 November 2025, 16:05 Comenta Share

The educational community of IES Andreu Sempere in Alcoi disagrees with Carlos Gardel, the tango's greatest exponent, who sang that "twenty years is nothing." It feels more like an eternity. This Alicante school has been waiting for a renovation for two decades, and now that it has finally begun, the works are not progressing as expected.

The works began earlier this year, following an initial failed tender. The budget had to be doubled to accommodate the rising cost of materials, increasing from 4 to 8.5 million euros—although it was ultimately awarded for 6.9 million. The awarding of the works seemed to resolve a long-standing issue, but execution problems are hindering the process.

The estimation was that nearly 500 students could resume classes at the institute for the upcoming 2026/27 academic year, a forecast that seems overly optimistic given the pace of the works. According to sources at the school, the works should be completed within four months, but the execution might not have reached even 10% so far.

The company awarded the renovation blames the delay on a lack of specialized labor and a heavy workload for subcontractors. Concern is growing within the municipal corporation, aware of the discontent that both families and teachers have been experiencing for years. In fact, a municipal delegation led by the mayor, Toni Francés, visited the site recently to express concern and urge for faster progress.

Additional problems

The problems do not end here, as families also complain about the conditions under which students are attending classes during the renovation. The temporary location is split between the town's Official School of Languages (EOI) and the building in the Viaducto neighborhood, part of the UPV's Alcoi Campus.

Noise, loss of space, lack of classrooms adapted for teaching, and internet connection issues are some of the obstacles families report for the proper performance of teaching duties. Part of these problems is caused by the construction of the future artistic gymnastics pavilion, which is being carried out in the EOI's courtyard.

From the opposition, Guanyar Alcoi has denounced a "generalized chaos" in the municipal management of works and contracts, accusing the local government of accumulating delays, extensions, and a lack of planning that harms the public. According to their spokesperson, Sergi Rodríguez, the problem lies in tenders with low prices, unrealistic deadlines, and projects that drag on, like that of IES Andreu Sempere, reflecting what the party describes as a deficient management style that has become commonplace in Alcoi.