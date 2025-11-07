Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Image of the start of the works, earlier this year. TA

'Twenty Years is Nothing': The Endless Renovation of a School in Alcoi

The renovation works at IES Andreu Sempere have taken two decades to commence, and now execution issues threaten to delay the process even further.

Pau Sellés

Alicante

Friday, 7 November 2025, 16:05

Comenta

The educational community of IES Andreu Sempere in Alcoi disagrees with Carlos Gardel, the tango's greatest exponent, who sang that "twenty years is nothing." It feels more like an eternity. This Alicante school has been waiting for a renovation for two decades, and now that it has finally begun, the works are not progressing as expected.

The works began earlier this year, following an initial failed tender. The budget had to be doubled to accommodate the rising cost of materials, increasing from 4 to 8.5 million euros—although it was ultimately awarded for 6.9 million. The awarding of the works seemed to resolve a long-standing issue, but execution problems are hindering the process.

The estimation was that nearly 500 students could resume classes at the institute for the upcoming 2026/27 academic year, a forecast that seems overly optimistic given the pace of the works. According to sources at the school, the works should be completed within four months, but the execution might not have reached even 10% so far.

The company awarded the renovation blames the delay on a lack of specialized labor and a heavy workload for subcontractors. Concern is growing within the municipal corporation, aware of the discontent that both families and teachers have been experiencing for years. In fact, a municipal delegation led by the mayor, Toni Francés, visited the site recently to express concern and urge for faster progress.

Additional problems

The problems do not end here, as families also complain about the conditions under which students are attending classes during the renovation. The temporary location is split between the town's Official School of Languages (EOI) and the building in the Viaducto neighborhood, part of the UPV's Alcoi Campus.

Noise, loss of space, lack of classrooms adapted for teaching, and internet connection issues are some of the obstacles families report for the proper performance of teaching duties. Part of these problems is caused by the construction of the future artistic gymnastics pavilion, which is being carried out in the EOI's courtyard.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

From the opposition, Guanyar Alcoi has denounced a "generalized chaos" in the municipal management of works and contracts, accusing the local government of accumulating delays, extensions, and a lack of planning that harms the public. According to their spokesperson, Sergi Rodríguez, the problem lies in tenders with low prices, unrealistic deadlines, and projects that drag on, like that of IES Andreu Sempere, reflecting what the party describes as a deficient management style that has become commonplace in Alcoi.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 La Aemet avisa de una tormenta en Alicante durante la tarde de este viernes
  2. 2 La Policía Nacional detiene por ir bebido al conductor que ha provocado un atasco en la avenida del puerto de Alicante
  3. 3 Un policía salva la vida a un menor que iba a lanzarse al vacío en Alicante: «Sé feliz, te deseo lo mejor»
  4. 4 La Navidad ya brilla en Alicante: este municipio será el primero en encender sus luces
  5. 5 Este pequeño municipio de Alicante construirá 30 nuevas viviendas de protección oficial
  6. 6 Cortes de tráfico y desvío de autobuses este domingo en Alicante por la Gran Carrera del Mediterráneo
  7. 7 La Aemet activa la alerta amarilla en varios municipios de Alicante: consulta la lista completa
  8. 8 El Low Festival se va de Benidorm y busca nueva ciudad en Alicante para celebrar su próxima edición
  9. 9 La gripe empieza su escalada: los contagios se cuadruplican en una semana en Alicante
  10. 10 El Hércules quiere que Puch debute la semana que viene y Nico vuelve al grupo

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante 'Twenty Years is Nothing': The Endless Renovation of a School in Alcoi

&#039;Twenty Years is Nothing&#039;: The Endless Renovation of a School in Alcoi