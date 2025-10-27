Traffic Disruption in Alicante's Castle Ring Due to Gas Pipe Rupture The incident, now 'under control', has led to the closure of both lanes on Vázquez de Mella street, redirecting traffic through Postiguet Beach.

Adrián Mazón Alicante Monday, 27 October 2025, 16:50 Comenta Share

Significant traffic disruption in the heart of Alicante this Monday. The rupture of a gas pipe on Vázquez de Mella street has necessitated the interruption of traffic in both directions on this connecting route between Dénia Avenue and the city centre.

The incident, occurring during the execution of urban sanitation pipeline renewal works, has forced the closure of all access points to this street in Alicante, at the foot of Santa Bárbara Castle.

Thus, Vázquez de Mella street has been closed from its start at Indalecio Prieto street to its outlet at the Central Market, via Jaime II Avenue, which is also affected.

Traffic on this major artery of Alicante has been diverted along the coastal promenade, causing congestion and traffic jams on Dénia Avenue and Juan Bautista Lafora street - in front of Postiguet Beach - heading towards the city centre.

It was at this point that a traffic accident was also recorded on Monday. The incident occurred under the Raval Roig viewpoint, on the access towards the city centre of Alicante, around 3:54 PM.

According to TodoAlicante, the gas pipe incident is 'under control' and awaiting repair before reopening traffic on Vázquez de Mella street in Alicante and other access points that remain closed from the San Antón and Pla neighbourhoods.