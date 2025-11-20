Tourism Minister Hails Alicante as a Vanguard Example: "A Province Leading in Progress" Marián Cano attends the 2025 Alicante Awards gala, applauding the region's technology and innovation advancements | "These awards should also serve as a catalyst to make our land an even better place"

"These awards signify much more than the recognition of outstanding initiatives; they are a tribute to what has been achieved and what is yet to come. Above all, they should serve as a catalyst to make our land an even better place," stated Marián Cano, the Minister of Tourism, Industry, Commerce, and Innovation, at the 2025 Alicante Awards, the third edition of these accolades by the digital media outlet Vocento, held in Puntapiedra this Wednesday.

During her speech, Cano highlighted Alicante's importance as "a vanguard example," asserting that the province is "a beacon of progress, demonstrating how passion and professionalism can transform a region." The Innovation Minister emphasized that "we have the talent, but also the motivation and determination."

In this regard, the minister underscored that "institutional support is always necessary, and this, combined with private initiative, is something the Generalitat is fully aware of, continuously promoting projects that enhance the lives of our citizens."

Cano placed special emphasis on the importance of innovation in the region: "It has ceased to be merely a scientific or technological concept; innovation must belong to all citizens." She noted that the Generalitat is committed to "a transversal innovation approach, in hotels, factories, beaches... it must improve people's lives."

The Innovation Minister referred to Alicante as a "vanguard example," highlighting that "this is evident in its tech startups, but also in its businesses that embrace sustainability, its industries exporting quality, and its tourist destinations that blend tradition with modernity."

During her address, Cano took the opportunity to congratulate all the awardees. She praised each of them, such as Grupo Cox, which originated in a small Alicante town of 7,000 inhabitants and has become a renewable energy leader. She also mentioned Elche CF, "which is more than just football; it is a story and an identity." Additionally, she acknowledged Dr. Rafael Bernabéu, "an international pioneer in reproductive medicine, a doctor famously dedicated to creating life and who made the hopes of countless couples a reality."

She also gave special mentions to Bodegas Xaló, Dr. Aldo, and Virtuós Mediterrani. "As we can see, Alicante's excellence manifests in initiatives that foster collaboration, innovation, and creativity. Ideas that become reality through artistic expression, technology, sports, science, or technology," Cano concluded.