Images from the joint operation.
Images from the joint operation. GC/PLA

Thief Caught After Four Robberies in Almoradí Residential Area in One Night

The 28-year-old suspect was apprehended following a joint operation by the Civil Guard and Local Police

Alejandro Hernández

Almoradí

Friday, 7 November 2025, 11:10



He burgled several cars and homes in an Almoradí residential area in one night. He operated stealthily until the alarm of one house shattered the calm. The residents alerted the authorities, who began the hunt for the thief. The Civil Guard and the Local Police of Almoradí initiated the operation, which concluded successfully just minutes later.

The incident occurred in the early hours of October 22. A call to 112 reported a man attempting to break into a home in an Almoradí residential area. The house alarm had gone off in the dead of night, waking the owners, who saw him flee through the garden.

Officers from the Civil Guard and Almoradí's municipal force were deployed in the area and managed to intercept the suspect on a nearby street, while he still carried some of the stolen items. The 28-year-old suspect was detained as the alleged perpetrator of five burglaries, four of which were committed that same night in different homes and vehicles within the same residential area.

Following the arrest, investigators linked the detainee to other thefts committed days earlier in the area. In total, he is attributed with three vehicle break-ins and two home burglaries. Some of the stolen goods - including tools and valuable items - were recovered and have already been returned to their owners, although more victims are not ruled out.

The detainee was brought before the Orihuela Court of Instruction No. 1, which ordered his release with precautionary measures while the investigation continues.

The Civil Guard highlighted that the swift action of the residents was crucial in thwarting the wave of burglaries and capturing the thief just minutes after his last attempt.

