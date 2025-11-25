Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Kiko Moya from L'Escaleta and Alberto Ferruz from BonAmb. TA

These are the two restaurants in Alicante that retain their two Michelin Stars

The province maintains two elite gastronomic references with BonAmb in Xàbia and L'Escaleta in Cocentaina

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Tuesday, 25 November 2025, 23:05

Alicante province once again positions itself among Spain's great gastronomic powers. The annual Michelin Guide gala has confirmed that two Alicante restaurants retain their prestigious two Michelin Stars, reaffirming their position among the country's best for another year.

The establishments maintaining their distinction are BonAmb in Xàbia and L'Escaleta in Cocentaina. These culinary temples consolidate Alicante's gastronomic excellence through their creative proposals, local produce, and constant innovation while preserving the Mediterranean essence.

BonAmb restaurant, led by chef Alberto Ferruz, retains its two Michelin Stars, reaffirming itself as an essential reference in Alicante's haute cuisine.

BonAmb (2*)

With a cuisine deeply connected to the territory, BonAmb stands out for its contemporary interpretation of the Xàbia landscape, along with its menus based on the combination of sea and mountain, just like the province of Alicante.

In its dishes, there is an exceptional treatment of local produce through precise techniques and impeccable aesthetics in each dish. The continuity of its two stars confirms the creative maturity of the project and its solid trajectory in the gastronomic elite.

Two gastronomic menus stand out at BonAmb, with two Michelin Stars. One is 'Memories' priced at 310 euros for two people; and the other 'The Journey' for 370 euros.

L'Escaleta (2*)

The restaurant L'Escaleta, headed by chef Kiko Moya, also retains its two Michelin Stars, once again positioning itself among the most influential restaurants on the national scene.

Recognised for a mountain cuisine full of character and sophistication, L'Escaleta stands out for its personal vision of Alicante's inland cuisine.

Moreover, this restaurant with two Michelin Stars uses intelligence to work with unusual local products, creating a perfect combination of tradition and avant-garde.

Its menus feature the 'Sabor' experience priced between 365 and 495 euros for two people; 'Saboer', between 445 and 615 euros; and its 'Mesa cero', between 545 and 715 euros.

