'Terra de festes' (À Punt) visits Pilar de la Horadada this Friday The programme will showcase the richness of the parade of floats and costumes that fills this Alicante municipality

Pilar de la Horadada will be in the spotlight this Friday on 'Terra de festes', the À Punt programme that promotes the cultural and festive richness of the Valencian Community. The television show visits three towns each week, bringing viewers all the details of the local festivities and the people involved. The other two featured municipalities will be Carcaixent and Ludiente. The broadcast will be at 10:30 PM.

Reporter Mari Carmen Montes attends the festivities in honour of the Virgin of Pilar de la Horadada. Despite the rain, organisers have adapted the events to ensure maximum enjoyment.

The town will enjoy the grand parade of floats and costumes that fills Pilar de la Horadada with joy from the main street. Nearly a thousand people participate in this large-scale event, which is closely followed by locals and visitors alike. Colours, music, and excitement are the ingredients of a magical night where participants (local dance academies, local housewives' association, zumba groups, and many more) aim to enjoy and entertain the audience.

Carcaixent celebrates major festivities with a double anniversary

We will learn about the history of the Virgin of Aguas Vivas, the patron saint of Carcaixent, who this year celebrates a double anniversary: the 775th commemoration of the discovery of the image, and the 75th anniversary of its pontifical coronation.

Tradition tells that the statue was found in 1250 by a farmer ploughing with oxen, which knelt down, revealing the image of the buried virgin when the plough was lifted. To discover the festival events, which have been affected by rain this year, presenter Ferran Cano interviews the mayor, Carolina Almiñana.

Reporter Ernesto Peretó accompanies him and will attend the Pasodoble festival and the mascletà with the colours of the Senyera, where most of the town participates. He will also be present at the solemn General Procession in honour of the Patron Saints, Saint Boniface Martyr and the Virgin of Aguas Vivas.

No festival in Ludiente without tombet de toro

Reporter Nerea Camps visits Ludiente, in the Alt Millars, to verify that tombet de toro is the typical festival stew. She will also confirm that this town has a lot of magic, as many well-known magicians have come from here.

In Ludiente, we will learn about the history of the Betxí band, a group that used to travel to the town for festivals with donkeys and stayed in local homes. Although no one from Betxí remains—most musicians now come from Vila-real, Onda, or Castelló—the name has remained as a symbol, a mark of identity.

We will attend the procession of the Virgin of Pilar and the Sacred Heart. The devotion is so great that many residents living in Valencia or Barcelona stay just to experience this moment. The streets of Ludiente are filled with flowers, lights, and emotion.