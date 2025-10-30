Storm 'Alice' Enables Maximum Tajo-Segura Transfer for Winter The Exploitation Commission approves the transfer of 81 hectometres during the last quarter of the year, providing relief to Alicante's agricultural sector.

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Thursday, 30 October 2025, 07:26 Comenta Share

Storm 'Alice' arrived with fear but left with joy in many Alicante towns. This mid-October rainfall episode was anything but unfortunate. On the contrary, it cleaned the fields, revitalised the trees, and filled the reservoirs.

The hydrological year that just ended in September was the sixth most abundant in history. The Tajo basin accumulated 1,160.9 cubic hectometres. Meanwhile, the Entrepeñas and Buendía reservoirs, located at the river's headwaters and from which the pipeline to Segura originates, hold 162 hectometres, which are already being transferred.

81 hm3 will be distributed through the Tajo-Segura transfer this quarter 1,227.4 hm3 accumulated in the Tajo headwater reservoirs as of October 1st

The Exploitation Commission, meeting this Tuesday, maintained level 2, given the circumstances. This allows for the maximum discharge permitted by law in the Tajo-Segura transfer: 27 cubic hectometres per month will reach the province of Alicante in October, November, and December.

In total, 81 cubic hectometres will cover the needs of Alicante's farmers for the winter campaign. "A very good piece of news," celebrates the president of the Central Users Board, Ángel Urbina.

Farmers will be able to maintain all winter crops, especially vegetables, knowing that the reserves will allow them to harvest without issues and that there will be no supply problems.