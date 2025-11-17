The Show Begins: The First Pieces of the Giant Nativity Scene Arrive at Alicante Town Hall Square The 'foguerer' artist José Manuel García Esquiva 'Pachi' begins the assembly and transport of the monumental Nativity Scene, a Guinness World Record holder for its height, which will crown Christmas in the city.

Christmas is starting to rise in Alicante. The first pieces of the giant Nativity Scene, which has presided over the Town Hall Square every year since 2020, have already arrived at their location.

It was a minute before midnight, from Sunday to Monday, when the 'foguerer' artist José Manuel García Esquiva 'Pachi' appeared in the square with the first piece of this Guinness World Record Nativity Scene.

The feet of Saint Joseph were the first pieces to enter Alicante Town Hall Square, already placed in their final location before being elevated.

A crane, also transporting the fencing for the giant Nativity Scene, was responsible for lifting the base of this figure - one of the six that make up the Nativity - and anchoring it in the middle of the square.

The experience of this first five years of the giant Nativity Scene in Alicante has already allowed the base of this figure to be planted, while 'Pachi' returned to the warehouse to collect more pieces.

Ampliar Giant Nativity Scene of Alicante. MIRIAM GIL ALBERT The Largest Nativity Scene in the World The giant Nativity Scene of Alicante features six figures with record dimensions. Baby Jesus measures 3.25 meters; the Virgin Mary, ten meters; and Saint Joseph, 17 meters. These three figures earned international recognition. The Holy Family is joined by the Three Wise Men. Melchior stands 11 meters tall and 3.5 meters wide; Gaspar reaches 15.6 meters and spans 4.75 meters. Balthazar, at 16 meters, is the tallest of the three, with a width of 3.6 meters. All were also constructed by José Manuel García 'Pachi'.

Half an hour later, the artist's team filled the square with up to three platforms to proceed with unloading the various pieces that make up the torso of Saint Joseph and two of the Wise Men.

These were assembled with wheels before being stored in one corner of the Town Hall Square, where they will rest before their final assembly.

The Great Christmas: Angels and Giant Decorations

The arrival of the giant Nativity Scene in Alicante marks the final countdown to the start of Christmas in the city. Assembly work will continue this Monday.

The plan is to complete the assembly of the giant Nativity Scene by Thursday, as its inauguration is scheduled for 7 p.m. next Sunday. It will be fully illuminated by Friday, when the Christmas lights are switched on.

Meanwhile, it will be the turn of the guardian angels, six monumental figures by Lorenzo Santana and Javier Gómez Morollón, which will be deployed - like an army - to various locations in Alicante, such as the Renfe station, General Marvá promenade, or the bullring.

In addition, more giant decorations are being added, such as the Christmas lights already installed in various locations like the Explanada de España, the Montañeta Square - without the 'influencer bear' this year -, the Co-Cathedral of San Nicolás, or Constitution Avenue, where three emblems coexist: a monumental Christmas tree, a 360-degree ball, and another medium-sized two-dimensional ball.

Other attractions to be installed in the city of Alicante include the Casa de Papá Noel, likely in Séneca Square as in previous years, and the Three Wise Men's camp in Gabriel Miró Square.