The Senior Centre at Plaza América May Reopen Soon: The City Council Has a New Venue
The Deputy Mayor of Alicante, Manuel Villar, has proposed a new building pending approval from the Conselleria
Adrián Mazón
Alicante
Tuesday, 11 November 2025, 18:11
The Alicante City Council has taken a significant step towards reopening the
senior centre at Plaza América,
which has been closed for months, by identifying a new venue that could host activities for the local senior community.
Deputy Mayor Manuel Villar has confirmed that the Council has tabled a
concrete proposal
to be submitted to the Conselleria of Social Services for evaluation and final approval.
Regarding its location or features, the councillor has chosen to remain silent to announce the
final location
should it receive approval from the Generalitat. However, "the matter is progressing," he stated on Tuesday.
The reopening of the centre is a
community demand
since the previous facilities closed, leaving dozens of seniors without a meeting point for workshops, activities, and gatherings.
The City Council has been working in recent weeks to find viable alternatives to restore
this service
demanded by the city's seniors.
Thus, once the Generalitat gives its approval, the Alicante City Council will begin the adaptation and equipment procedures to reopen the centre as soon as possible.