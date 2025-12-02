Low Season Takes Its Toll in Alicante with the Loss of 1,300 Jobs in November Unemployment Rises by Over 200 People and Employment Figures Stand at 773,203

Óscar Bartual Bardisa Alicante Tuesday, 2 December 2025, 10:25

Following the usual trend for this time of year, employment declines after the high season, dropping in the first month of the tourist winter. After an October where Social Security affiliation grew again following a drop in September, the penultimate month of the year has seen a slight job loss in the province.

With 773,203 contributors in November, Alicante closed the month with 1,300 fewer jobs than in October, although this is only 275 fewer than during August, according to data from the Ministry of Social Security published this Tuesday. This marks the third decline of the year in the number of contributors, following those in August and September. In terms of year-on-year growth, the province recorded nearly 23,000 more contributors this November than in the same month of 2024.

By sector, many are experiencing growth in the number of employees. However, they are overshadowed by the collapse in hospitality, which fell from 97,432 in October to 92,716 in November, a drop of nearly 5,000 jobs.

In other productive sectors, employment advances and compensates for the decline in hospitality. Sectors such as commerce, construction, and manufacturing, which hold significant weight in the provincial economy, grew compared to the previous month.

The province also experienced a slight rise in unemployment in November. According to data from the State Public Employment Service (SEPE), Alicante closed November with 119,468 unemployed, 2,296 more than in October. Of these, 72,427 are women, accounting for 60% of the total.

By branches, agriculture (+15) and services (+232) added new unemployed, while in construction and industry, unemployment fell by 150 people each. The group without previous employment is the most significant contributor to the rise, with 275 new people in the unemployment offices.

Hiring

Hiring also fell in November in Alicante. With 37,891 contracts, the number of signings dropped by 12.37% compared to October, and November recorded 5,347 fewer contracts than the previous month. By type, nearly 20,000 were permanent, representing a decrease of 3,263 compared to the previous month. Temporary contracts also saw a significant decline, with 18,082 signings, 2,084 fewer than in October.