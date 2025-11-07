Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

PCUMH technician Oleks Oprysnyk receives the APTE award for the most active park of 2024 in Gijón. PCUMH

UMH Science Park Among Spain's Most Active, Says APTE

The Spanish Association of Technological Parks recognises its outstanding participation in the Technicians Network during 2024

Ismael Martinez

Elche

Friday, 7 November 2025, 13:55

UMH Science Park (PCUMH) has been recognised as one of the 'most active parks in 2024' by the Spanish Association of Science and Technology Parks (APTE). The award was presented on Thursday, 6th November, during the XXIII International Conference of APTE, held in Gijón. Oleks Oprysnyk, the Business Growth Area technician at PCUMH, accepted the accolade.

This award, also granted to the Cartuja Technological Park, honours parks that significantly contribute to the development of activities included in the annual work plan of the APTE Technicians Network, a key platform for innovation, knowledge transfer, and business collaboration.

During the conference, under the theme 'Blue Economy 5.0: Innovation, Talent and Sustainability for a Smart Coastal Future', round tables, workshops, and networking meetings focused on the challenges and opportunities of the blue economy as a driver of territorial transformation. Additionally, commemorative diplomas were awarded to parks celebrating 20 years in 2025.

APTE brings together the country's leading technological parks and innovation centres, aiming to promote cooperation, sustainability, and technological progress as pillars of economic development.

