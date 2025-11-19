Santa's House in Alicante: Appointments and Location The City Council launches free reservations for this attraction in the city centre

Adrián Mazón Alicante Wednesday, 19 November 2025, 12:10

Santa's House will once again be part of Alicante's Christmas celebrations, opening its doors on Saturday, 29th November from 12 noon. As usual, this attraction will be set up in Séneca Square.

The City Council will open online reservations for visits to Santa's House this Thursday, 20th November, starting at 10 am on the municipal website www.alicante.es.

