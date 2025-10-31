Roi Sánchez Set to Take Over EÓN Alicante's Coaching Role The Vigo-born coach, who led San Pablo Burgos for two years, is the preferred candidate to replace Fernando Latorre.

Roi Sánchez, a 41-year-old from Vigo, is among the top candidates to replace Fernando Latorre as the coach of Horneo EÓN Alicante. The team currently sits at the bottom of the Asobal league standings with one win and six losses, the same record as BM Guadalajara.

Sánchez has managed San Pablo Burgos for the past two seasons and has also led the reserve team of Barcelona and Germany's Stuttgart, among other teams. The Galician coach is well-positioned among the potential candidates for the Horneo EÓN Alicante role, although no official appointment has been made yet. The club is taking advantage of the international break this weekend to make a decision.

In a statement, the Alicante club expressed gratitude for Fernando Latorre's professionalism, dedication, and commitment since he took over as coach in the 23-24 season. They particularly highlighted the achievement of the long-awaited promotion to the Asobal league on May 16, 2025, in Burgos, "which means his name will always be associated with our club."

It seems that the coaching change will not be the only adjustment, as the team's poor performance and gameplay in the early part of the league have highlighted deficiencies in the squad that will be addressed through new signings, although the number of new players has not been decided yet.

Meanwhile, in recognition of World Mental Health Day, the inclusive handball team Horneo EÓN Hispanitas participated in the II Conference for the Promotion of Mental Health and Emotional Well-being in Rural Areas, held in Castielfabib (Rincón de Ademuz).

As part of this event, the organization arranged a friendly match between Club Balonmano Mislata and Horneo EÓN Hispanitas' inclusive handball team to promote inclusive employment and community health as therapeutic resources.

This activity adds to those already carried out by the inclusive handball team and those planned until the end of the season, aiming to promote handball and inclusivity in both Alicante and the region.