Image from the match played by Horneo EÓN Alicante in Ciudad Real. T. A.

Roi Sánchez: "We Must Apologise for Our Dismal Performance"

Horneo EÓN Alicante's Coach Laments Poor Display in Defeat to Caserío Ciudad Real (33-23)

T. A.

Alicante

Monday, 1 December 2025, 15:40

Comenta

Roi Sánchez, the coach of Horneo EÓN Alicante, expressed his disappointment following the team's heavy defeat to Caserío Ciudad Real, a direct rival in the battle for survival. "We must apologise; our performance was dreadful. It was a dark day, and there are many aspects we need to correct. Sometimes the scoreline can be deceiving, but in Ciudad Real, the ten-goal difference was real and could have been worse. They truly outplayed us, and I hope this match serves as a lesson for the future," he stated.

The coach from Vigo is eager to move on and return to winning ways at Pitiu Rochel. "The match in Ciudad Real was crucial for us, and now Caserío is three points ahead, likely with the goal difference in their favour. We must turn the page and rectify our mistakes. This Friday, we face Puente Genil at home (8:30 PM), and we need to show a different side if we want to secure the victory," he added.

Similarly, Augusto Moreno, a player from the Alicante team, did not hold back his words: "Ciudad Real outperformed us in every aspect of the game. We were not up to the task, and we need to improve on everything we did wrong. If we don't give our all in every match, we will struggle this season. In this league, every game requires hard work, especially for a newly promoted team like ours," he remarked.

CASERÍO CIUDAD REAL (33): Santiago Giovagnola, Sergi Mach (9), Juan Lumbreras (1), Alonso Moreno (1), Víctor Morales, Daniel Palomeque (1), Adrián Trancón, Ángel Pérez, Sergio López (5), Sergio Sánchez, Omar Sherif (4), Sergio Casares (1), José Andrés Torres (6).

HORNEO EÓN ALICANTE (23): Flavio Wick, Iván Montoya (4), Javier Borragán, Borja Méndez (1), Pepe Oliver, Ander Torriko (9), Fabio Teixeir, Roberto Domench, Augusto Moreno, Lautaro Robledo, Eduardo Escobedo (3), Xabier Barreto (2), James Parker (1), Javi Rodríguez, Aaron Gutiérrez (3), Darko Dimitrievski.

